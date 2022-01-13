Geisy Arruda lifts her butt and almost shows too much in OnlyFans click

Top Stories

How to clean the bathroom shower: tips to get it shiny quickly

The model Geisy Arruda teased her Instagram fans by posting a taste of what she’s going to put on her OnlyFans profile this Wednesday (12). The famous bet on the sensual clothing theme to visit a work under construction.

”Between bags of cement, sweat and a lot of testosterone… What can you do in a Work? Putting both hands in the dough, you make so many delicious things!! If she looks at you like that, do you resist temptation? This week’s theme of my Only [email protected] is “Dress at Work”. Link in bio and stories”, wrote the famous in the caption.

Also check: Sthe Matos comes up with another affair, and her ex speaks on Instagram

Geisy Arruda joins Only Fanse breaks the web

Active in the adult content platform OnlyFans for three months, Geisy Arruda is already causing a stir on the social network for people over 18 years old. In conversation with her followers on Twitter, the model loves to talk about the news to come on her adult content platform.

She, who was long-awaited to enter the adult content platform, explained the reason for the delay in an interview with Léo Dias’ column. The influencer revealed that she already had an account, but it was offline.

“I opened an account and went offline. The idea was maturing when I started to see people signing my Only. Even without content, I already had 300 dollars in my account. I had no idea how much they wanted to see my nudity and how valuable it was. It was impossible to resist”, revealed the influencer.

Still on the platform, the famous said that she has home videos sent to ex-boyfriends will be part of the collection made available to fans of the famous: “I have a large personal collection. I dated for many years a guy who lived in Recife and another from Portugal. Because of long-distance dating, I’m used to making erotic home videos. I never deleted these videos because I always found them very sexy and beautiful. Gradually I will release them because it is a lot”, said the writer in conversation with Splash, from the UOL website.

You might like: Viih Tube shows her little mark and tan becomes a joke on the web