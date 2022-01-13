Genial/Quaest poll: Lula has 45% and maintains a chance of winning in the 1st round – Politics

the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has 45% of voting intentions for Planalto in the stimulated scenario and, if the election were today, it could win in the first round, according to a survey Great/Quaest released this Wednesday, 12. The PT would have more votes than the sum of all the other pre-candidates in the dispute.

If the elections took place today, the PT would be at the limit of the margin of error to win in the first round. The sum of all the former president’s opponents is 41%. Considering the margin of error, which is two percentage points down or up, Lula would have between 43% and 47% of voting intentions.

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) appears in second place, with 23% of voting intentions. then come Sérgio Moro (We can), with 9%; Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 5%; João Doria (PSDB), with 3%; and Simone Tebet (MDB), with 1%. Voters who prefer “neither Lula nor Bolsonaro” are 26%, according to the survey. In the spontaneous survey, more than half of respondents said they were undecided: 52%.

In the second round, the PT pre-candidate wins in all scenarios. Bolsonaro, on the other hand, loses in all the tested scenarios: to Lula, Sérgio Moro and Ciro Gomes.

Repeating what was observed in surveys from previous months, most respondents answered that the country’s main problem is the Economy (37%), followed by health/pandemic (28%) and social issues (13%). Corruption came in last at 9%.

Among those who consider corruption to be Brazil’s biggest problem, Bolsonaro appears ahead with 36% of the votes, compared to 32% for Lula. The PT beats the Chief Executive among those most concerned with social issues (55% to 15%), Economy (48% to 20%) and health/pandemic (44% to 23%).

The survey also shows that 80% of respondents disapprove of the way President Bolsonaro is dealing with inflation.

The search Great/Quaest heard 2 thousand people in person between the 6th and 9th of January. The survey was registered with the Electoral Court and filed under number br-00075/2022, on January 6, 2022.