Gil do Vigor talks about “pum” in live

Gil do Vigor (Reproduction Globoplay)

Gil do Vigor was talking to his fans on a live on TikTok when he surprised the audience by letting out a very loud “farm”. The former BBB interrupted the conversation and laughed, saying that he thought the noise would not be caused by the microphone.

“Hey guys, sorry. I farted, what a shame. It was unintentional, I swear, I thought it would be silent”, laughed the economist.

In a good mood, Gil reposted the videos of the audience laughing at the gaffe, and even Tiago Abravanel made fun of friend after embarrassment.

Memories of “BBB21”

On the eve of “Big Brother Brasil 22”, Gil do Vigor, one of the most popular members of the 21st edition, opened a question box on Instagram to answer questions from followers about the program. In “Esquenta BBB”, he was moved to remember the crowdfunding made by his mother and sisters for him to complete the suitcase he would take to the program.

“I cry even remembering it! Mainha made cotinha and my sisters and still I couldn’t take home the necessary, I didn’t have it. I felt very ashamed, but they made me feel like someone special and gave me what I needed. I love love the production from BBB, they really changed my life”.

Despite the praise for the production, Gil did not fail to mention how strict the group is when asked if they arrive by surprise, telling them to pack their bags. “They come out of nowhere, they just pack their bags and that’s it. A desperation, I swear to you.”