Globo confirms three cases of Covid in the BBB22 cast. Read the note!

Globo broke the silence and confirmed, this Wednesday (1/12) that three participants of Big Brother Brasil 22 (BBB22) tested positive for Covid-19. According to the statement sent by the broadcaster, even so, the brothers will enter the reality show. The station is a mystery about the date on which the infected brothers will be able to enter the program, but guarantees that it will not eliminate them.

The broadcaster begins the official note saying that the program will continue to portray reality, as well as the difficulties in facing the coronavirus. “Reality show. The meaning of Big Brother Brasil’s genre seems to make more and more sense. Due to the trajectory of the participants, the issues caused by their relationships or the agendas of society, the BBB reaches its 22nd edition with a lot of story to tell and going along with the public through a new moment of the pandemic with the evolution of the new variant Ômicron”, states the text.

Tadeu Schmidt at BBB22’s house Tadeu Schmidt will be ahead of BBB22 for the first timeReproduction / Instagram Tadeu Schmidt at BBB22’s house Tadeu Schmidt published a video in which he appears at the door of the BBBReproduction / Instagram Tadeu Schmidt at BBB22’s house Tadeu couldn’t contain the happiness of entering BBB22’s houseReproduction / Instagram Tadeu Schmidt at BBB22’s house Wearing a Globo construction hat, he visited the house renovationsReproduction / Instagram Tadeu Schmidt at BBB22’s house He said goosebumps to start presenting the attractionReproduction / Instagram 0

Read the full note:

“Once again, the reality show debuts surrounded by the care and protocols that made it possible to safely carry out the last two very successful seasons. As part of the protocol, tests are carried out on all participants and, during this routine, three of them, who will be in the cast of this edition, tested positive. All of them have their vaccines up to date – a mandatory item for participating in the reality show –, they are doing well, they remain isolated and are being monitored by a medical team. And, even though they are eager to start living in the most guarded house in Brazil, they will remain so until it is safe to leave isolation.

When they are cleared by the doctors, they will join the other participants, in an innovative way and without prejudice to the dynamics of the game. As part of the program’s safety protocols, which are constantly being improved, there is also the indefinite suspension of the audience and the presence of family and friends on elimination days, rigorous cleaning of any product that enters the house, monitoring of all people who have access – already extremely restricted – not only to the home, but also to the program’s workplaces, reduced teams, mandatory use of a mask, recurring tests and maintenance of the already conventional 24-hour medical monitoring of BBB participants.

This week the names of the competitors of this year’s edition will be announced and, on the 17th, we will know more details in the premiere program. How will the dynamics of the game be? How will they get into the house? This – and much more – the BBB will tell, as of Monday, after the soap opera ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’. ‘BBB 22’ has general direction by Rodrigo Dourado, genre direction by Boninho and presentation by Tadeu Schmidt.”

