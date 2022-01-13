Globo says participants with covid will enter the house later

Globo confirmed today, as advanced by Splash, that three participants of the “BBB 22” confined in a hotel in Rio tested positive for covid-19. According to the broadcaster, the trio will enter the reality house after the other brothers, as soon as they are completely free of the virus.

As part of the protocol, tests are carried out on all participants and, during this routine, three of them, who will be in the cast of this edition, tested positive. All of them have their vaccines up to date – a mandatory item for participation in the reality show -, they are doing well, are still isolated and are being monitored by a medical team. And, even though they are eager to start living in the most guarded house in Brazil, they will remain so until it is safe to leave isolation. When they are cleared by the doctors, they will join the other participants, in an innovative way and without prejudice to the dynamics of the game. Globo said in a statement

The broadcaster also informed the suspension, for an indefinite period, of the audience and the presence of family and friends on elimination days.

splash found that one of the reasons why Globo is still holding information about which names will be in the most watched house in Brazil is the “outbreak” of covid. Those “confined” with the disease would be from the group “Pipoca” (anonymous) and turned on the alert on the station.

The broadcaster, taking advantage of the isolation, has been redoing tests and following all security protocols. Participants who showed symptoms and more than one positive test have already been released from isolation and will not be in the next edition of the reality show.

There is still no information about members of the “Camarote” with positive tests for covid-19.

“BBB 22′ is scheduled to premiere on January 17th.

Did the release date change?

Patrícia Poeta recanted today at “Encontro” (Globo) for having stated that the official list of participants of “BBB 22” would come out tomorrow on TV Globo’s schedule.

The presenter corrected herself and said that the broadcaster will announce today the date on which the list will be officially released. That is, we will only know today when the names will be released to the public.

stricter protocols

Globo has also updated its security protocols, making them more rigid, with the team that will work on “BBB 22”.

splash had already informed that the direction of the reality had planned an edition with more flexible protocols, but urgently needed to resume full safety against the disease, creating work schedules between service providers and the use of suits and masks.

“Like all productions in activity, Big Brother Brasil follows the safety protocol established by Estúdios Globo to prevent Covid-19. Globo is monitoring the situation of the pandemic in the country and constantly revisits its preventive measures, which are updated and adapted whenever necessary, following the guidance of health professionals and competent bodies”, reported Globo in a note sent.