God of War for PC: is it worth it?

After Norse Mythology, computers. It looks like Kratos has really been exploring uncharted terrain since the fateful end of God of War III, doesn’t it? Yes, the latest title in the saga will be God of War for PC. About four years after a resounding success on the PlayStation 4, Santa Monica’s masterpiece appears “on keyboard and mouse” with major graphical updates and, of course, new gameplay.

With the reboot of the saga, the studio was bold enough to implement profound changes, both in the way we play God of War and in Kratos’ new motivations and principles. The new air has done the Spartan good, who now has the difficult mission of making his son, Atreus, one of the greatest warriors Midgard has ever seen. But we already talked (and a lot) about it in the 2018 review. The issue here is whether the migration to computers was well done.

And if you’re familiar with Santa Monica’s work, you know that the answer will most likely be “yes.” As has been happening with other PlayStation exclusives that come to PC after some time, God of War offers a very interesting graphics and gameplay experience to platform users. Enough for those who already know “replay” and more than enough for those who have not yet ventured with “the Good of War” to embark on this journey.

God of War for PC brings solid experience

When the game arrived on PS4, it was undeniable that Santa Monica knew how to take advantage of the console’s hardware. Even with the “limitations” of the time, the studio created a very competent graphics structure, offering breathtaking visuals and a consistent rate of 30 FPS.

At the beginning of 2021, finally, the game received the deserved update for the new generation. This time dynamic 4K, 60 FPS and loadings extremely fast, powered by the PS5’s SSD, were part of the package. Such news gave new reasons for players to visit Norse Mythology once again.

If one is little and two is good, now Santa Monica is on a mission to please a new and demanding audience by releasing God of War for PC. As was to be expected, the Sony studio took it seriously, by bringing a solid experience on computers.

The PC used in the review is quite competent for this purpose: an RTX 2070 Super graphics card, AMD Ryzen 9 3900X processor, 16 GB of RAM and an M.2 NVMe SSD. It’s a powerful set, but hampered by the lack of a 4K display. For this reason, it was possible to play on ultra, with a maximum resolution of 2K (2560 x 1440p) — far from being a bad configuration, even.

Flawless execution on the new platform

The highlight of the new version is noticed right away: the unlimited frame rate. The most we can get on Sony consoles is 30 FPS on PS4 and 60 FPS on PS5 — but on PC, the sky is the limit. With the hardware used in the analysis, rates vary between 80/110 FPS in Performance Mode. And the difference it made to the gameplay was stark.

Fluidity in combat has become the main point of reference here. There are some drops to 70 FPS in more worked environments and with greater amounts of assets in the field of view. Even with this drop, the frame rate is still higher compared to Sony’s next-gen console.

Due to the M.2 NVMe SSD, which is also quite similar to the PS5, it was also possible to obtain very fast loading times, with about 4 to 5 seconds for each screen transition. This aspect was criticized in the first version of the game, as noted in our review. In addition, it is worth mentioning: in a conventional HD the loading it takes much longer.

There were times when the game stuttered, especially when entering some specific rooms (like the Valkyries’ chambers). There are also caveats to some poorly optimized reflections (as shown in the image below). However, these problems appeared a few times and the negative impact on the experience was negligible.

The news goes far beyond the extra frame rate. Everything is more alive in God of War on PC, and the work done in optimizing textures, shadows and reflections deserves all the praise. The improvement in draw distance (maximum distance of objects in a three-dimensional scene) also adds a lot of value to scenes as more information can be reproduced on the screen.

All elements, in line with the possibility of using monitors ultrawide and NVIDIA’s exclusive technologies, such as DLSS and Reflex, make God of War for PC an indispensable game even for those who have already played it. It’s all surprisingly flawless in its reproduction.

Still worth the addendum: NVIDIA’s DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) is a technology that enhances images rendered at lower resolutions through artificial intelligence, aiming to achieve the equivalent quality of a higher resolution. Therefore, the game continues with the beautiful look even on less powerful machines.

Reflex, available only for the RTX 3000 series cards, reduces game latency and provides more precision in movement – which can be of great help in combat. In other words, Santa Monica knew how to take advantage of the best of the platform to make the experience of God of War for PC the best possible.

Mouse and keyboard are surprisingly satisfying

Using a mouse and keyboard in action games may not be a good idea, at least in most cases — however, in God of War for PC this option works very well. The possibilities with the new control provide a very fun dynamic to the gameplay.

It is unquestionable that the Leviathan ax was one of the best things created for the game, and playing with it on the mouse and keyboard is very satisfying. It may take a little time to get used to the commands, but mastery brings enormous satisfaction. For this analysis, for example, they were used from start to finish.

The dragon fight is a great example to illustrate the experience. Dealing damage and dodging the beast’s blows takes speed and accuracy on the DualShock 4 or DualSense, and the mouse and keyboard set isn’t far behind in this regard. Objectivity in handling the camera is essential for the shots to fit perfectly — and directing this with the mouse is a breeze.

If you prefer the conventional methods using Sony’s controls, that is also possible, as Steam offers all the necessary support for this. If you are looking for new challenges, the keyboard and mouse are an excellent choice in this case.

God of War for PC: is it worth it?

In an objective and direct way, yes, it is worth it. The work done on the God of War PC port is very competent and Santa Monica has been able to implement improvements that justify the return of first-time fans, while trying to captivate new audiences.

It’s all well executed and the experience is pretty solid, at least in the configuration in which the game was analyzed – the whole set is really worthy of the next generation. On modest hardware, the studio promised a minimum performance of 720p and 30 FPS.

For those who have a more basic PC and haven’t had the opportunity to get to know the new God of War, it’s still possible to play it without major problems, as its recommended specs aren’t that demanding:

Minimum requirements (720p and 30 FPS)

Video card — NVIDIA GTX 960 (4GB) or AMD R9 290X (4GB)

— NVIDIA GTX 960 (4GB) or AMD R9 290X (4GB) Processor — Intel i5 2500K (4 core 3.3 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (4 core 3.1 GHz)

— Intel i5 2500K (4 core 3.3 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (4 core 3.1 GHz) RAM memory — 8 GB

— 8 GB Storage — 70 GB HDD (SSD recommended)

Recommended requirements (1080p and 30 FPS)

Video card — NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD RX 570 (4GB)

— NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD RX 570 (4GB) Processor — Intel i5 6600K (4 core 3.5 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 2400 G (4 core 3.6 GHz)

— Intel i5 6600K (4 core 3.5 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 2400 G (4 core 3.6 GHz) RAM memory — 8 GB

— 8 GB Storage — 70 GB SSD

Perhaps, the price of R$ 199.90 offered on Steam and the Epic Games Store is not very inviting for those who have played it before. On the other hand, this is easily circumvented with promotion periods, which usually bring discounts of up to 50% and are very recurrent on platforms.

The gameplay was not affected by absolutely nothing, and the absence of bugs positively impressed. There were the minor stutters mentioned, but only in specific environments, and the negative impact on the experience was zero. That said, God of War for PC is a work of art at its finest; a technical masterpiece.