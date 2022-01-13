God of War on PC required several tweaks to make ultrawide mode work

The enlarged screen aspect required Sony to create new animations and fix hundreds of bugs

Scheduled for release next Friday (14th) on PC, 2018’s God of War gained several platform improvements, including support for ultrawide monitors. According to Sony, transitioning to a different screen look wasn’t a straightforward process, requiring changes to the field of view and some tweaks to the way game elements behaved.

“It’s not just adjusting the resolution and done. I wish it were that easy” explained senior technical producer Matt DeWald in an interview with PC Gamer. According to him, it was also necessary to make adjustments to the field of view offered to players — a decision which, in turn, presented several additional challenges.

“Now there’s all these things that were cut off from the edges in 16:9 that are in the scene,” explained DeWald. “Something like ‘oh no, Atreus is teleporting through this scene because he needs to get into position”, explained the developer. Situations like these have made the team responsible for the adaptation had to work on new animations and play the entire game in search of problems that would have to be resolved.

God of War camera brought challenges to the port

According to DeWald, adjustments had to be made to all scenes in God of War, as the game emulates a single-take camera for its entire duration. He explains that the team had to pay attention to elements that could appear in the corners of the screen and interfere with the players’ immersion, in a process that involved many manual adjustments.

“As it is difficult to find these things systematically, this required a human being to keep looking and looking for it. You can imagine what happens when you play a game that has 30 hours of core elements, but also all the exploration spaces, we’re talking about 80 hours or more to play the full game and find the visuals.”, explained the producer.



While the adaptation of God of War for PC was in charge of Jetpack Interactive, a small team at Sony Santa Monica helped with the project, which took longer than expected development time. “The quality department encountered some problems that we missed the first time around. Once they found the hundreds of bugs, the amount of work it took to fix them all was a huge effort.,” said DeWald.

The final result of the effort can be seen in the notes obtained by the title, which currently averages 93 points on Metacritic. Adrenaline has already had the opportunity to test the new version, which stands out for its stable performance and for being able to take full advantage of the hardware potential offered by the PC.

