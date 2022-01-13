Godín at Atlético-MG, Douglas Costa’s apology, Palmeiras close to Alario and Corinthians dreams in Central’s summary | football

For the second day in a row, Central do Mercado has a protagonist. After Santos, on Tuesday, who signed Ricardo Goulart, Atlético-MG stole the spotlight this Wednesday with the Diego Godin signing . In addition to having Approximate settlement with your next coach – which could be the Argentine Antonio “Turco” Mohamed.

Other important matters were detailed by ge. THE Douglas Costa’s apology (which is in Grêmio), the Corinthians “dreams” by strikers weight on the market, the Palmeiras approaching by striker Alerio gained prominence.

also had the “lose and win” from Flamengo, who had to return Kennedy to Chelsea, but bought Thiago Maia. and the attacker Pablo is no longer interested in Santos because he wants to return to Athletico.

Check out this Wednesday’s main news in our Central summary:

1 of 8 Diego Godín leaves Cagliari to defend Atlético-MG — Photo: Disclosure/Cagliari Diego Godín leaves Cagliari to defend Atlético-MG – Photo: Disclosure / Cagliari

The wait is over. After days of anticipation, the announcement of the signing of Diego Godín by Atlético-MG came out. The 35-year-old defender (who turns 36 in February) said goodbye to Cagliari, from Italy, after a termination agreement, and will play for Galo until the end of the year, with the possibility of an extension of the contract.

As for the “new coach” issue, the club has set its sights on two new names: Antonio “Turco” Mohamed and Luís Castro. The first is an Argentine with Mexican citizenship and has been free on the market for over a year. The second is Portuguese and is at Al Duhail, from Qatar, with a contract until the end of 2022.

And as determined by the ge at the end of the night, the “Turk” approached success. At the moment, the tendency is for the parties to sign a contract valid for two seasons.

Douglas Costa apologizes and stays at Grêmio

In an open letter posted on his Instagram profile, striker Douglas Costa apologized for “impulsive” attitudes throughout the 2021 season, marked by the relegation of Grêmio to Série B. request for release for the wedding party itself in the decisive week in the fight against the fall.

2 of 8 Douglas Costa remains at Grêmio in 2022 — Photo: Jhony Pinho/AGIF Douglas Costa remains at Grêmio in 2022 — Photo: Jhony Pinho/AGIF

The player also warned that he remains at Tricolor Gaúcho for 2022. His name was even speculated on in teams such as São Paulo, Atlético-MG, Los Angeles Galaxy-USA and others.

The day of the Grêmio also had the presentation of Benítez. The Argentine midfielder will play with the number 8 shirt and said that he fulfills an old dream of wearing the club’s shirt.

Pablo wants to return to Atletico

Striker Pablo had his name speculated in Ceará and Santos, but the 29-year-old São Paulo player really wants to return to Athletico, where he stood out in his career. The loan, however, is stuck because Tricolor wants financial compensation, while Hurricane just wants to pay the athlete’s salaries.

Officially, Athletico announced the hiring of midfielder Hugo Moura, from Flamengo. The contract with Hurricane is on loan and runs until the end of the 2022 season.

3 of 8 Pablo wants to play for Athletico again — Photo: Gabriel Machado/AGIF Pablo wants to play for Athletico again — Photo: Gabriel Machado/AGIF

Fábio with the future open

After 17 years at Cruzeiro, goalkeeper and idol Fábio had a troubled departure from the club at the beginning of 2022. And now, at 41, he said he did not know the direction he would take in his career. Fábio made the statement through audio when refusing the proposal of Uberaba Sport, which competes in Module 2 of Mineiro.

4 of 8 Fábio was close to completing 1,000 games for Cruzeiro — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Fábio was close to completing 1,000 games for Cruzeiro — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

Palmeiras proposal by Alario

Palmeiras announced defender Murilo, ex-Locomotiv Moscow, from Russia, who signed a contract until the end of 2026. And made an official proposal to Bayer Leverkusen, from Germany, to have Lucas Alario on loan. The Argentine striker is in the reserve of the German club, where he has a contract until 2024.

5 of 8 Lucas Alario, forward for Bayer Leverkusen — Photo: Official website/Bayer Leverkusen Lucas Alario, forward for Bayer Leverkusen — Photo: Official website/Bayer Leverkusen

A new loan was also agreed for Lucas Lima to Fortaleza. The midfielder will stay at Leão until the end of this year, when the link with Verdão will also end – in this way, he will no longer play for the São Paulo club.

And still about Leão do Pici, the team agreed to renew a loan with midfielder Éderson until the end of 2022, after an agreement with Corinthians. The athlete played in 58 games, scored three goals and provided three assists in the 2021 season.

The rival Ceará was reinforced in the attack. Vovô announced the hiring of Zé Roberto, who played 53 games for Atlético-GO in 2021 and scored 16 goals.

6 of 8 Lucas Lima in a match for Fortaleza in the Brasileirão — Photo: Thiago Gadelha/SVM Lucas Lima in a match for Fortaleza in the Brasileirão — Photo: Thiago Gadelha/SVM

“Lose and win” by Flamengo

Chelsea asked Flamengo to return Kenedy. With that, the 25-year-old winger does not stay until the end of the loan, which was until July 31. In this way, Fla is exempt from paying 500 thousand euros that were foreseen when the negotiation was settled.

On the other hand, Rubro-Negro made official the purchase of 50% of the economic rights of midfielder Thiago Maia from Lille, from France. Now, the player, who was on loan until June this year, has a contract until December 2026.

Corinthians dreams by center forward

Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves confirmed that Timão had sounded out the Uruguayan Edinson Cavani, from Manchester United, and also mentioned the possibility of the club “dreaming” with names like Luis Suárez, also in the final stretch of his contract with Atlético de Madrid, and Diego Costa, leaving Atlético-MG.

Diego Costa, even, is close to closing a friendly termination with Galo. The agreement is in the legal resolution stage.

7 of 8 Diego Costa, striker (still) for Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Diego Costa, striker (still) for Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

Juventude and Coritiba strengthen

The telenovela between Juventude, Grêmio and defender Paulo Miranda is nearing its end. The alviverde board forwarded the last details of the negotiation with the experienced defender, who is expected at the club. Another of the Tricolor that reinforces the opponent from Rio Grande do Sul is midfielder Darlan, who has already trained.

And speaking of Youth, forward Sorriso is attracting market interest. The board analyzes proposals from Atlético-MG and Bragantino and admits a chance of sale.

Another Serie A club that was strengthened was Coritiba. Uruguayan defender Guillermo de los Santos, ex-Universidad Católica-EQU, was announced on a one-year contract.

8 of 8 Smile in the match against São Paulo — Photo: Fernando Alves/EC Juventude Smile in the match against São Paulo — Photo: Fernando Alves/EC Juventude

Osvaldo and Bruno Henrique on live

Central do Mercado had two guests this Wednesday. Waiting for a club since leaving Fortaleza, striker Osvaldo Osvaldo said that he would no longer play for Ceará, recalled the scare at the beginning with Vojvoda and spoke about the future, among other matters.

Who also attended was midfielder Bruno Henrique, ex-Corinthians and Palmeiras, now at Al-Ittihad, in Saudi Arabia. In fact, he evaluated the passage in Verdão as the most remarkable and said that if he had the opportunity, he would return to the club.

