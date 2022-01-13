Godín at Galo, and Lucas Lima out of Palmeiras

Atlético-MG responded very well to the loss of Júnior Alonso. Galo was quick from Mercado da Bola and signed Diego Godín, a Uruguayan who defended Atlético de Madrid for many years and who was currently at Cagliari. Another news that moved the fans was the future of Lucas Lima. The supporter will again be loaned to Fortaleza and, with his contract coming to an end, he will no longer play for Palmeiras.

Godin is Rooster

Atlético-MG was quick in the ball market and has already replaced Junior Alonso’s departure, sold to Krasnodar, from Russia. Galo confirmed the signing of Diego Godín. The 35-year-old defender of the Uruguayan national team has signed a one-season contract. Talks started at the end of last year, when the defender decided that he would no longer stay at Cagliari, from Italy. As the alvinegra board was aware that Junior Alonso would hardly follow in Cidade do Galo in 2022, the starting player of the Uruguayan team was seen as an ideal name to increase the team captain’s departure.

Image: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Lucas Lima at Fortaleza and outside Palmeiras

Palmeiras agreed a new loan from Lucas Lima to Fortaleza. The 31-year-old midfielder, who played for Leão in the second half of last season, will be loaned to the Ceará team until the end of 2022. The clubs have already started exchanging documents, and the player’s loan should be made official soon. As happened last year, Verdão will pay part of the athlete’s salaries, which ends his time at Alviverde, since the midfielder’s contract with the Palestinian club is valid until the end of 2022.

Image: Cesar Greco

Fla loses Kennedy

Coach Paulo Sousa is close to having his first casualty in Flamengo’s squad. At the request of Chelsea (ING), forward Kenedy should return to the London club immediately. The information was initially broadcast by “Coluna do Fla”. Thomas Tuchel, Blues coach, understood that he needs another alternative to the left side of the field. Fla tries to reverse the situation, but the situation is beyond complicated.

Image: Marcelo Cortes/CRF

Pablo: Bye, Santos! Hi CAP!

Santos should not sign Pablo, from São Paulo. The negotiation was advanced and only depended on the “yes” of the 29-year-old striker. Peixe, however, talked to Cicero, the athlete’s father, and he reported on his son’s insecurity about leaving Tricolor and going to a rival. There is interest from Athletico, the player’s former club, which is now seen as the path that most pleases the striker. São Paulo prefers Santos for the conditions offered. And now?

Image: Ale Cabral/AGIF

Cavani? Corinthians wants 9 now

Corinthians’ board continues to search the ball market for a weight 9 shirt, which allows for an immediate media impact and marketing return. First on the list is still Edinson Cavani, who recently warned the Manchester United manager that he will fulfill his contract in England. With the Uruguayan increasingly difficult, Timão does not want to wait until July to open negotiations with the centre-forward. “Our idea is not to wait for the middle of the year, we have important competitions: Libertadores and Brasileiro start in April. Paulista for us is also important. in this part of marketing. You can’t put a deadline and there’s no despair, we have quality players who can deliver what Corinthians needs at the moment. President Duilio Monteiro Alves.