Goldfish can drive on dry land, says Israeli study

Redfish – carp, or goldfish – are capable of driving a vehicle. The conclusion is from a team of Israeli researchers, in a study that evaluated the ability of this species to adapt and orient itself in a terrestrial environment.

Researchers at Ben Gurion University, located in the Negev desert, have created a device that allows a red fish to move around while swimming in an aquarium placed on a robotic cart. The study was published in the journal Behavioral Brain Research.

The researchers attached cameras that track the fish’s movement and connected them to a computer that guided the vehicle.

When the fish went to the front of the aquarium, the vehicle moved forward. When the fish stayed in the back, the vehicle remained motionless, say the researchers, who published a video of this unique “fish-controlled vehicle”.

To complete the investigation, the scientists placed a target on the outside of the vehicle. When the fish reached the goal, it received 0.002 grams of food pellets in its aquarium as a reward.

After a few days, the fish managed to reach the goal, without getting lost, “regardless of its starting point” and “avoiding dead-end streets”, highlights the study.

The research concludes that the redfish has the “ability to transfer its spatial representation and navigation capabilities to a terrestrial environment completely different from its own”.