Goldfish can drive on dry land, says Israeli study

Device allowed fish to move around while swimming in an aquarium placed on a robotic cart (photo: Pixabay)

Redfish (carp, or goldfish) are capable of driving a vehicle – concluded a team of Israeli researchers in a study on the ability of this species to adapt and orient itself in a terrestrial environment.

Researchers at Ben Gurion University, located in the southern Negev desert, have created a device that allows a red fish to move around while swimming in an aquarium placed on a robotic cart, reports a study published in the February issue of the journal Behavioral Brain. Research.

The researchers attached cameras that track the fish’s movement and connected them to a computer that guided the vehicle.

When the fish went to the front of the aquarium, the vehicle moved forward. When the fish stayed in the rear, the vehicle remained motionless, say the researchers, who posted a video of this unique “vehicle controlled by a fish”.

To complete their investigation, the Israeli scientists placed a target on the outside of the vehicle. When the fish reached the goal, it received 0.002 grams of food granules in its aquarium as a reward.

After a few days, the fish managed to reach the goal, without getting lost, “regardless of its starting point” and “avoiding dead-end streets”, highlights the study.

The research concludes that the redfish has the “ability to transfer its spatial representation and navigation capabilities to a terrestrial environment completely different from its own”.

This study was publicly funded and, according to its authors, followed the local protocol of respect for animals.