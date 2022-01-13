Google Chrome: 5 extensions that will make your home office easier

Most users end up using only the basic functions of Google services — such as the search engine, access to Gmail or Google Drive, for example. But during the pandemic, which made many people migrate to the home office scheme, extensions became essential to optimize work and also personal life.

But how much can they actually make our routine easier? We’ve separated some of the coolest extensions below. Check out.

LanguageTool

This one goes to those who need to write a lot, but are insecure with some grammatical rules. LanguageTool is a free spelling and grammar checker that, once installed, extends to all writing tools on your computer or smartphone. Every time something is spelled wrong or a score appears out of place, it will warn you and even give you improvement tips.

Trello

This organization app allows you to create multiple boards and, in each of them, add tasks that can be dragged by columns. It is possible to separate the demands and classify them as “pending”, “in progress” and “finalized”, for example. What a lot of people don’t know is that, in addition to being an app, it can be used as an extender in Google Chrome.

The extension of this platform facilitates organization by allowing the user to add a new task without having to access the Trello board, directly through the browser. The app is even on the list that the Gizmodo prepared apps to help you with New Year’s resolutions. Check it out here.

Google translator

Google Translate can also be used as a Google Chrome extension. Instead of having to open a new tab and paste the text every time you read something in an unknown language, the extension allows you to just click on the translation icon as you like. Ready, Google translator will do the translation without the user having to leave the page. It’s simple and easy to download and use.

Zoom scheduler

The platform was one of those adopted by many companies for virtual meetings since 2020. However, many users do not know that it is also possible to install an app extender in Chrome. Zoom Scheduler allows the user to schedule meetings on the platform through Google Calendar, which helps to further optimize time and always have a reminder not to miss any meetings.

OneTab

This extension is the perfect tip for those who tend to open a lot of tabs at work and then get lost or end up crashing the browser. With the OneTab extension, you can merge all open tabs into a list of links. So, when you want to access it, just rescue one or several tabs, just click on the extension icon in the upper right corner of your browser. No more losing readings due to lack of organization.