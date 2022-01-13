Government contracts recession for 2022 by breaking the ceiling – Investments – Estadão E-Investidor – The main financial market news

(Altamiro Silva Junior) – By choosing not to respect the spending ceilingthe government has contracted a recession for 2022, assesses Verde Asset Management, a multimarket manager in Luis Stuhlberger.

In its December management letter, the fund highlights that the Brazilian market experienced two distinct moments in the year just ended. It was fine until mid-July, but in the second half of the year, the “implosion of the government spending ceiling, via the PEC dos Precatórios” significantly altered the macroeconomic balance and “things went wrong”.

As a result, the Verde fund, as already reported, closed 2021 with the second annual negative result in its history, losing 1.13%. And in the management letter, Stuhlberger blames the Brazilian Stock Exchange for poor performance. “The biggest detractor of Verde’s portfolio for the year was its exposure to equities in Brazil.” The fund maintained an average long exposure of around 27% in the year, and had a loss in this portfolio of around 21%.

Verde did not expect the government to take the path of breaking the spending ceiling, even with growing political pressure in Brasília for more spending. “However, the government opted for another path, which took long-term interest rates in the country to levels above 12%, contracting a recession for 2022 and affecting the discount rates required for any risky asset in the country. ”

Despite the stock market’s poor performance last year, Stuhlberger still holds out hope with equity in Brazil. “Investing in well-managed companies with solid competitive positions has always seemed to us, and continues to be, a good allocation of capital.”

In the history of Verde, a pioneer fund among the multimarkets in Brazil, the portfolio has already faced other heavy crises and managed to defend its positions on the stock exchange by hedge (protection) in the foreign exchange and interest rate markets, but last year it was not so successful in this strategy. “This was our main management mistake in 2021: not being able to defend the huge deterioration of the Brazilian stock market.”

At the exchangethe Verde failed to capture the movements of the Brazilian currency well: “the real devalued, but timidly vis a vis the size of the increase in the risk premium”.

We already feeswas where the fund managed to protect part of the losses with the stock market, but that was not enough. “Although the fund made money in interest rates in Brazil in 2021, both with positions taken in the short end and with the purchase of implied inflation, such gains were small compared to the loss in the rest of the portfolio.” And here Stuhlberger again blames the change in the government’s stance. “We did not believe in the implosion of the ceiling and in Brazil moving towards a real interest rate substantially above equilibrium levels.”

After the difficult second half of 2021, Stuhlberger highlights in the letter that 2022 begins with many uncertainties. In the external scenario, the Federal Reserve (Fed, the American central bank) will raise interest rates in the United States again; in the domestic market, it is an election year, which will have additional challenges amid a strong economic slowdown.

Against this backdrop, Verde says it will maintain long positions in shares around 27.5% of the portfolio, of which 23.5% in the local market, positions taken in interest in USA and on Europe. In addition, it continues with an allocation to real interest rates and break-even inflation, and small long exposures in rubles and oil.

