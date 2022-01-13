Government wants to keep water crisis tariff even with rains | Economy

Gabriel de Paiva / Agência O Globo The Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, confirmed the maintenance of the measure

The government does not plan to bring forward the end of the Water Scarcity tariff flag, which charges an additional R$14.20 for every 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of consumers. The information was confirmed by the Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque.

Created in August of last year due to the worst water crisis in more than 90 years, the extra fee will be in effect until April, even in the face of heavy rains recorded in several regions of the country earlier this year.

“This flag is to pay the cost of exceptional power generation in 2021,” said the minister.

The flag was established by the government as a way to cover the costs of energy generation by thermoelectric plants using natural gas, diesel oil, mineral coal and biomass.

These plants ensured the supply of energy in the country at a critical moment, when the reservoirs of hydroelectric plants in the Southeast and Midwest were at historically low levels. The government activated all the thermal park available in the country in the second half of last year.

Despite ensuring the supply of energy, thermoelectric plants have higher costs. To avoid a financial collapse in the electricity system, the government created the extra fee and must maintain this flag until April.

The banner covers system costs last year and not this year, at the beginning of the wet season.

According to data from the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), the balance between spending on thermoelectric plants and that collected from flags has accumulated a deficit of R$ 12.3 billion by November. This account is transferred to consumers through tariffs.

Aneel predicted an average adjustment of 20% in the accounts this year, due to the costs of the water crisis in 2021. To avoid this “tariff”, the government is preparing a loan of about R$ 15 billion for the sector, through the energy distributors and built into electricity bills. This financing relieves the electricity bills now, but will need to be paid in the future, with interest.

The level of reservoirs in the Southeast and Midwest — regions considered the “water tank” for the sector — dropped to 16% in September. With the rains in recent weeks, January should close at 40%, higher than that recorded in the same period last year (23%).

In October last year, President Jair Bolsonaro even promised to end the tariff flag, after a relief given by the rains. He did not touch on the matter further after government technicians explained to him that this measure could lead to an increase in bills in 2022.