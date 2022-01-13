Governors study to review fuel ICMS freeze

According to Jovem Pan, the decision still divides state managers; subject will be discussed by Comsefaz at the end of January

Brazil Agency/Archive A tax freeze was adopted by governors in October last year, in response to criticism from President Jair Bolsonaro.



With the new readjustment of the Petrobras and the lack of a proposal from the Bolsonaro government to contain the rise in prices, the governors are studying reviewing the freezing of the ICMS of fuels. The matter will be discussed at the end of January at a meeting of the National Committee of State and Federal District Finance Secretaries (Comsefaz). As of this Wednesday, the 12th, a liter of gasoline will be sold to distributors at R$3.24, up 4.8% from the R$3.09 charged until then. Already diesel will be R$ 3.61 per liter, an increase of 8% against the current price of R$ 3.34.

The ICMS freeze, which runs until the end of this month, was adopted in October last year, in response to President Jair Bolsonaro’s criticism of governors. At the time, the head of the federal executive blamed state managers on more than one occasion for the rise in gasoline and diesel prices. According to the Young pan, the idea of ​​revising the measure still divides governors. In general, the commanders of the States defend the capitalization of the fuel equalization fund as a solution. “It is increasingly clear that what drives up the price of fuel in Brazil are the increases of Petrobras. We have always maintained that the value of fuel has to do with the dollarization of oil and the link made in Brazil”, says the coordinator of the Forum of Governors, Wellington Dias (PT), from Piauí.