Grandma wins lottery and shares prize with seller

86-year-old Marrion Forrest may not be the biggest lottery winner, but she sure is one of the richest people you’ll see today. Rich and solidary.

Last week, this grandma went to a convenience store to buy a lottery ticket and, talking to the seller, she promised that if she won the prize, she would split the money with him.

And she kept her promise! Marrion didn’t get the $500,000 grand prize she wanted so badly. However, for the elderly woman, it made no difference.

Upon receiving the $300 sum, she made a point of returning to the store and handing half the amount to the clerk, named Walter.

she surprised

Marrion made sure to surprise Walter in the best way. She entered the store with balloons and an envelope with the clerk’s name written on it.

At the time, she said she was there to share the prize, as promised. The clerk was very emotional and said that the elderly woman was one of the best customers the store had.

Marrion said she wanted to share the award with Walter for always providing good service. “He’s the sweetest guy in the world,” she said.

viral

The video was taken and posted by Marron’s granddaughter Heidi Forrest and soon went viral. The original post, on Instagram, has already accumulated more than 2.4 million likes.

One of Heidi’s followers commented on how precious Marrion was.

Another wrote of the attendant: “This is simply the cutest! Kind people are my kind of people! We love you, Walter!”

Another reviewer commented: “So precious. This is the best we can be as humans!”

Yet another added: “She’s the sweetest to think of him and thank him too.”

See the video:

With information from Free Pass Journal