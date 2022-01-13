Graphics Impress God of War Gameplay on PC; Look

God of War gameplay videos on PC began to circulate on the internet with the lifting of the review embargo this Wednesday (12). The visuals of the game in high quality are having great prominence on the networks in several ways, whether compared to the PS5 or running on different settings. It is worth remembering that the launch of the title for computer will be next Friday, January 14th.

The official PlayStation Access account showed a preview of the game captured in 4K/60 FPS with the graphics options in “Ultra”. Check out:

Other channels have already explored 4K gameplay with DLSS — technology capable of rendering images optimally — turned on, also with Ultra settings. It is very similar to the content above, but the exploration is done in a more detailed way:

If you have widescreen (21:9) monitors, this will look like when exploring Midgard:

God of War Gameplay on PC Compares to PS5

God of War’s gameplay on PC and PS5 has already drawn comparisons. The title has had an update to run at 60 FPS, that is, it is not a native version for Sony’s high-end hardware. Draw your conclusions by watching the video below:

If you want to know our opinion about God of War for PC, our review is already published on the site. Click here and see what we think!