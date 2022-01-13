Grêmio: Romildo is left behind and Barbieri sends proposal to striker desired by Grêmio

THE Guild knows the need to strengthen itself in this transfer window, precisely aiming to have a squad that is qualified to at least be among the top 4 in Serie B in 2022 and guarantee a spot in the elite next season. The team led by Vagner Mancini has already received some news, but some negotiations are still in progress.

After losing Ruan, the Grêmio leaders are looking for a new defender and are studying an official move by Bruno Uvini, 30, who is working in Japan, but already has experience in the Brazilian scene and stints with the national team at the Olympics and under-20. However, the need for more offensive players is treated as a priority.

Among the options, one of them has now gained a new competitor, which promises to enter the negotiations strong: Smile, from Youth, which did well in the last Brasileirão, has great chances of changing airs in the coming weeks, as reported by GloboEsporte.com. Appreciated, it has already received investments from Brazilian clubs such as Atlético-MG, but the ball of the moment is Red Bull Bragantino.

The Executive Director of Juventude, Marcelo Barbarotti, spoke on the subject: “In relation to Sorriso, since the end of the competition, situations have never stopped coming. So, we had negotiations with the European market, there was a situation in Japan, and today, there are two very real situations in Brazil. So, it’s on the table under discussion with our board and with the athlete’s representatives. It is quite plausible and possible to have some negotiation in relation to Sorriso and also because the business is important and attractive to Juventude. A possible negotiation for the sale of Sorriso to Grêmio began. However, the negotiations ended up not moving forward.“, he pointed out.

At just 20 years old, he showed a lot of quality and was present in most of the team’s games last season. In all, there were 50 matches played, scoring four goals and providing five assists. The striker’s contract with Alviverde provides for a release penalty of 7 million reais for Brazilian clubs and 7 million euros for teams from abroad.