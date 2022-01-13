Grêmio still does not see Douglas Costa mobilized, despite a letter to the fan

The telenovela of Douglas Costa’s stay at Grêmio, which until then was uncertain, now seems to be nearing its end. Or maybe not so much. Last Tuesday night, the athlete published an open letter to fans on social media. In the text, he apologizes to Grêmio for the recent mistakes and controversial attitudes, assuming that he acted impulsively when exchanging offenses with those who did not deserve it, the crowd. Officially, the leaders promise to negotiate his permanence. Behind the scenes, however, they understand that the letter is an attempt by the athlete to improve his image with the fans, but that he is not in fact mobilized to stay.

Internally, although there may be a negotiation to substantially reduce the values ​​of the bond with Grêmio – which could be done in court, changing part of the image rights contract -, sectors of the club are suspicious of the athlete’s commitment.

Last season, in addition to the controversies involving Douglas’ personal and social life, the lack of response on the field was what weighed the most for the disputes. There is suspicion about what he will be able to deliver in 2022 in terms of focus. In this way, for the club, the player’s departure would be the most viable path, although contractually and financially it would be heavy for Grêmio, which would need a friendly negotiation, which has not happened in recent times.

On the other hand, there are contractual issues that are in favor of Tricolor, such as clauses related to image rights. The attacker has not yet been notified of possible disruptions in this regard. “If there is no quick solution to this situation, it will cause enormous damage, not only for the club, but for him as well”, analyzes a club official about Douglas Costa’s career.

In his publication, in addition to the justifications, the striker makes clear a desire to play for the Tricolor this season, honoring the shirt and the signed contract, which, according to him, was where he “gave up many things”. In addition, he reiterated that he did not think about the financial side of his return to Grêmio.

The number 10 leaves other questions open about his hiring. “I will not, at this first moment, go into the merits of Grêmio’s administration and the consequence of mistakes made since my arrival here, this is for a second chat of ours”, said the player, who came to interest São Paulo and Atlético-MG this year. year.



