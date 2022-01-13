Grêmio’s transition team beats São José by 4 to 2 in a training match | Guild

Grêmio’s transition team beat São José 4-2 this Wednesday morning at CT Hélio Dourado, in Eldorado do Sul. The training game is part of the preparation of the two teams for Gauchão, which starts the next day 26. Elias, twice, Pedro Lucas and Bitello scored the tricolor goals.
The team formed by youngsters of the under-21 category must play in the first three rounds of the state championship until coach Vagner Mancini feels comfortable in scaling the main squad.
All the goals were scored by Grêmio in the first half of the friendly. In 10 minutes, Elias scored twice. First, after receiving from Vini Paulista and dribbling the goalkeeper. Then, he dominated in Frizzo’s pass, swung over the mark and kicked hard to make it 2-0.
Elias was the highlight of the match with two goals scored — Photo: Rodrigo Fatturi / Grêmio FBPA
Again Vini Paulista, this time from the back line, crossed for Pedro Lucas to dodge a plate and make the third. Bitello closed the 4-0 free kick at the end of the stage.
In the second half, the coaches of both teams made changes to give opportunities to all athletes. It was then that São José discounted twice, and the match ended with a 4-2 tricolor victory.
Grêmio played with: Adriel (Felipe Scheibig) (Hugo); Felipe (Thomas Luciano), Ericson, Emanuel (Alison Calegari) and Thiago Rosa (Guilherme Guedes) (Vitinho); Jhonata Varela (Gazão) and Matheus Frizzo (Bitello); Vini Paulista (Guilherme Azevedo), Pedro Lucas and Rildo; Elias Manoel (Emerson). Coach: Cesar Lopes.