Guilherme has a tantrum and humiliates Tina · TV News

Guilherme (Mateus Solano) won’t even try to pretend he’s a cool father-in-law anymore in Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!. After discovering that Rose (Bárbara Colen) had an affair with Baby (Vladimir Brichta), anything to do with the player will irritate the doctor. So when his son, Tigrão (Matheus Abreu), takes his girlfriend, Tina (Agnes Brichta), to sleep at home, the surgeon will receive her with 20 stones in his hand and humiliate her.

At the chapter of Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera scheduled to air this Thursday (13) , the rebellious boy will take his beloved to his parents’ house, which will make Guilherme very angry. “Is this girl going to sleep here?”, asks Celina’s son (Ana Lucia Torre).

“Is there a problem, father?”, the boy will answer. At this moment, the arrogant man will lose all composure and start hurling absurdities in front of the young woman.

“It’s a problem, yes, Antonio. You don’t even know this girl well! The only thing that everyone knows about her is that her father is a drunk and broken football player!”, he will shout.

Guilherme’s revolt will not stop at Neném’s daughter alone. He will also set a trap to catch his wife and the ace in the act, in a scheme that will even involve a wiretap planted in the middle of Rose’s things.

As Mais Vida, Melhor is a soap opera by Mauro Wilson and will be on the air until May. She will be replaced by Cara e Coragem, by Claudia Souto, which will address the universe of stunt doubles and will be starred by Paolla Oliveira and Marcelo Serrado.

Find out everything that will happen in soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#87 – Cecília crosses the line and pays mico in A Place in the Sun” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what’s going to happen in Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor! and other novels.