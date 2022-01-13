Health benefits of okra: see how this food can help your well-being

Okra is a fruit often confused as a vegetable because it is widely used in cooking. With this, it can be used in various dishes such as salads, soups, among others. In addition, this food has many benefits for the gut, immunity, vision, etc. Therefore, today, January 12, 2022, on the Casa&Agro blog, on the Tecno Notícias website, you will learn what these okra health benefits.

This fruit has a flavor that combines with other more spicy ingredients, precisely because it has a softer taste. However, it can also be a terror to children because of its slimy texture. Regardless, see what the okra health benefits.

See the health benefits of okra

Thus, okra is not only an ingredient to add to food because of its flavor, but it is also rich in fiber, calcium, iron, potassium, among others. In addition, it is still a good source of vitamins, namely: A, B, C and D1. Therefore, having great immunizing, intestinal and bone strengthening action.

Benefits of okra for eyesight

First, the consumption of the okra fruit brings great benefits to the eyes, even more if there is a regular intake from childhood. This is because of the vitamin A present in its composition, in addition to other antioxidants that fight harmful free radicals to eye cells.

Benefits of okra for the intestines

In addition, this fruit can also help with intestinal flow, as it has many fibers, including mucilaginous, that helps in the path taken by food. Therefore, it improves intestinal functioning, as well as helping with satiety. So, it’s a great tip to help fight constipation, as well as making sure you don’t overeat.

Increased immunity

Also, because it has a large amount of vitamin C, okra presents itself as a good suggestion to increase immunity. With this, white blood cells, which are responsible for the body’s defense, have their number increased with the help of okra.

blood glucose control

Finally, the fibers present in this fruit also help in the regulation of sugar in the body. This is because the use of okra in food increases the amount of fiber that helps prevent the absorption of glucose. Therefore, a diet that takes it as an ingredient is also useful for those who suffer from diabetes.

Liked? There's no denying the greats okra health benefits Is not it?

