Health: most data systems will be normalized by Friday

The Ministry of Health reported that, by next Friday (14), “a good part” of the agency’s data systems should be normalized. The announcement comes just over a month after an attack hacker to the folder’s database. There is still no forecast of when the operation of the platforms will be fully regularized.

In a press conference, the executive secretary of the ministry, Rodrigo Cruz, detailed that, this week, data on vaccination against covid-19 should be made available, in addition to other information that is not yet fully accessible to the public.

ConnectSUS

According to Cruz, the download of the vaccination certificate by the ConectSUS application is already regularized. the use of app has been highly demanded after some states began to require the document for access to certain events and establishments, such as restaurants, bars and parties.

The secretary denied claims that there would be a blackout of data from the folder since the invasion hacker. He only confirmed that the person responsible for the improper access, which took place in December, deleted data from the ministry’s databases, which caused losses.

preserved data

The first job of the folder, according to Cruz, was to ensure that the data was preserved. As there was a copy of everything, there was no loss. The next step was to re-establish the system to receive information from states and municipalities again.

The third measure, according to Cruz, was to make it possible for the systems to resume the functionalities that allow state and municipal managers to access different databases, which took place at the end of December.

Open DataSUS

The work that has not yet been completed, according to him, is making data available to the public. Some information panels are still unavailable or having difficulty updating, such as Open DataSUS.

“Open DataSUS is the big challenge. The expectation is that cases of covid-19 will be available by Friday. The LocalizaSUS systems and the coronavirus panel must also be largely resolved for general public dissemination.”

Prevention

Also according to the secretary, the folder has already started to adopt measures to prevent another type of incident. Among the actions are updating the credentials of those who can access the bases; improving access control; more in-depth risk analyses; and the implementation of a management committee.