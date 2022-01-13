Health releases forecast of arrival in states

The first doses of Pfizer’s vaccine against covid-19 for children aged 5 to 11 years arrived in Brazil this morning and should be delivered to the states and the Federal District by tomorrow, the Ministry of Health said.

The flight with the first batch of immunizers landed at Viracopos Airport, in Campinas (SP), at 4:45 am. 1.2 million doses were delivered.

After landing, the doses are sent to the Pasta Distribution Center in Guarulhos (SP), where they undergo a process of quality and temperature control, in addition to analysis by the INCQS (National Institute for Quality Control in Health).

The distribution follows the population criterion, that is, it is proportional to the number of children per federative unit.

All units of the Federation will receive the vaccines by plane, except São Paulo, since the doses are already in the state. See below the forecast released by the folder:

Federal District

Takeoff forecast: today, 22:15

Arrival forecast: tomorrow, 00:05

Goiás

Takeoff forecast: today, 23:50

Arrival forecast: tomorrow, 01:30

Mato Grosso do Sul

Takeoff forecast: today, 06:40

Arrival forecast: tomorrow, 07:35

Mato Grosso

Takeoff forecast: today, 07:15

Arrival forecast: tomorrow, 08:30

alagoas

Takeoff forecast: today, 07:40

Arrival forecast: tomorrow, 10:30

Bahia

Takeoff forecast: today, 23:00

Arrival forecast: tomorrow, 01:20

Ceará

Takeoff forecast: today, 23:35

Arrival forecast: tomorrow, 03:00

maranhão

Takeoff forecast: tomorrow, 08:15

Arrival forecast: tomorrow, 11:35

Paraíba

Takeoff forecast: tomorrow, 08:25

Arrival forecast: tomorrow, 11:35

Pernambuco

Takeoff forecast: today, 22:15

Arrival forecast: tomorrow, 01:20

Piauí

Departure forecast: tomorrow, 1:30 pm

Arrival forecast: tomorrow, 16:40

large northern river

Takeoff forecast: today, 22:40

Arrival forecast: tomorrow, 02:00

Sergipe

Takeoff forecast: tomorrow, 12:05

Arrival forecast: tomorrow, 14:40

Acre

Takeoff forecast: today, 21:50

Arrival forecast: today, 23:50

amazon

Takeoff forecast: today, 23:50

Arrival forecast: tomorrow, 02:40

amapá

Takeoff forecast: tomorrow, 05:50

Arrival forecast: tomorrow, 13:10

For

Takeoff forecast: today, 22:20

Arrival forecast: tomorrow, 01:55

Rondônia

Takeoff forecast: tomorrow, 08:05

Arrival forecast: tomorrow, 10:45

Roraima

Takeoff forecast: tomorrow, 05:50

Arrival forecast: tomorrow, 12:35

Tocantins

Takeoff forecast: tomorrow, 08:10

Arrival forecast: tomorrow, 10:30

Holy Spirit

Takeoff forecast: today, 22:45

Arrival forecast: tomorrow, 00:15

Minas Gerais

Takeoff forecast: tomorrow, 07:05

Arrival forecast: tomorrow, 08:15

Rio de Janeiro

Takeoff forecast: today, 23:40

Arrival forecast: tomorrow, 00:45

Paraná

Takeoff forecast: tomorrow, 06:45

Arrival forecast: tomorrow, 07:50

Rio Grande do Sul

Takeoff forecast: today, 23:00

Arrival forecast: tomorrow, 00:45

Santa Catarina

Takeoff forecast: tomorrow, 07:10

Arrival forecast: tomorrow, 08:25

São Paulo

As the state does not need air transport, doses will be delivered by tomorrow.

4.3 million doses in January

According to the Ministry of Health, in January Brazil will receive 4.3 million doses of vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years old. In February, the forecast is for another 7.2 million and, in March, 8.4 million.

By the end of the first quarter, Brazil should receive almost 20 million pediatric doses from Pfizer. To complete the two-dose childhood vaccination, the country will need just over 40 million doses. The folder says it has ordered enough quantity to immunize the target audience.

Despite being released by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) on December 16, the entry of Pfizer’s childhood vaccine into the campaign coordinated by the federal government was only confirmed on January 5 — contrary to science, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) ) is against childhood vaccination.

The Ministry of Health also announced that the interval between doses will be eight weeks – Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine package insert recommends just three weeks. experts heard by UOL say the longer range is “risky”.

Distribution by state

Midwest Region (8.17%)

Federal District – 1.30%

Goiás – 3.55%

Mato Grosso do Sul – 1.47%

Mato Grosso – 1.85%

Southeast Region (39.18%)

Espírito Santo – 1.93%

Minas Gerais – 9.02%

Rio de Janeiro – 7.49%

São Paulo – 20.73%

South Region (13.17%)

Paraná – 5.25%

Rio Grande do Sul – 4.73%

Santa Catarina – 3.19%

Northeast Region (28.43%)

Alagoas – 1.77%

Bahia – 7.07%

Ceará – 4.42%

Maranhão – 4.02%

Paraíba – 1.89%

Pernambuco – 4.80%

Piauí – 1.62%

Rio Grande do Norte – 1.67%

Sergipe – 1.17%

North Region (11.05%)