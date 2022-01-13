Heat wave in South America could raise temperatures to nearly 50 degrees

Heat wave could cause cities in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay to record temperatures close to 50ºC

An intense heat wave hits central South America this week and could cause cities in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay to record record temperatures, close to 50ºC. Caused by a mass of hot and dry air, the phenomenon also has repercussions in southern Brazil, especially in Rio Grande do Sul, where thermometers can reach 40ºC.

The first signs of warming are already being felt since Monday (1/10), when the city of San Antonio Oeste, in Argentine Patagonia, registered 42.8ºC, and the province of Mendoza was placed under red alert.

This Tuesday (1/12), the forecast of a maximum of 37ºC for Buenos Aires was exceeded and the thermometers marked 40ºC at around 4 pm local time – the highest temperature since 1995.

According to the National Weather Service (SMN), the Argentine capital is facing its fourth hottest day in 115 years, or since records began to be archived in 1906.

The heat is expected to only increase in the coming days. The hottest places in Argentina should register between 45ºC and 47ºC, according to forecasts made by MetSul, a meteorology company from Rio Grande do Sul. Uruguayan thermometers must be between 41ºC and 43ºC.

In Brazil, the highest temperatures in Rio Grande do Sul should be marked in the west of the state, with maximums between 10ºC and 15ºC above average for this time of year. The National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) issued a warning of danger to 216 municipalities in RS due to the heat wave.

According to the model made by MetSul, the area of ​​the city of Uruguaiana could see an escalation of heat with maximums of 41ºC and 42ºC in the coming days. Even colder regions, such as Serra Gaúcha, can have extreme marks at the end of the week, with maximums of up to 37ºC in Caxias do Sul and around 40ºC in the Farroupilha and Bento Gonçalves valleys.

In Porto Alegre and the region, the heat will be higher at the end of the week and next weekend, with marks around or above 40ºC and ultraviolet radiation rates between 11 and 16. The Civil Defense of the municipality asks for extreme care and recommends that the population to protect themselves from the sun, maintain constant hydration and avoid exercise between 10 am and 4 pm.

The highest temperature ever recorded in Rio Grande do Sul, according to official data recorded since 1910, was 42.6ºC, in the summers of 1917, in Alegrete, and of 1943, in Jaguarão.

Map released by MetSul points to extreme heat for the next few days in southern Brazil and central South America

Field damage and power cuts

The impact of extreme weather conditions must be felt especially by farmers. The region that encompasses southern Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina has suffered significant crop losses with a deep drought that marked the past year, and high temperatures could further exacerbate the situation.

In Rio Grande do Sul, 159 municipalities are already in an emergency situation due to the drought that started in November. The losses recorded so far are spread across the production of grains, fruits, vegetables and milk.

In southern Argentina, where rainfall did not accumulate even 200 millimeters throughout 2021, the drought especially affects the port hub of Rosario, where about 80% of the country’s agricultural exports are loaded.

“The agricultural sector, which was already suffering from the lack of rain, must be even more punished by the high temperatures. Excessive heat directly affects the development of plants and can burn the plantations”, says Olivio Bahia, meteorologist at Inmet.

There is also a risk of forest fires and power outages. In Uruguay, the first days of 2022 were already marked by frightening images of the fire in the west of the country. About 37,000 hectares were razed in the Paysandú and Río Negro regions, marking the biggest fire in the country’s history.

Meanwhile, Argentine authorities have been warning since last week of the possibility of a power supply crisis with power cuts in Buenos Aires and other cities in the country. This Tuesday alone, 11 neighborhoods and 700,000 users were without electricity in the capital.

The lack of energy is associated with high demand and the low level of the rivers that supply the country’s hydroelectric plants.

The worrying scenario led the Argentine government to bring together several ministries and organizations to coordinate actions that can mitigate the risks caused by high temperatures.

At the meeting held on Monday, the authorities discussed expanding the supply of intensive care units, dialysis centers and neonatology to accompany the most vulnerable population and sought solutions to maintain the supply of energy and water.

“We made contact with governors and mayors to join forces and respond to this difficult and exceptional situation,” Chief Minister of Staff Juan Manzur told the press.

The Chief Minister of the Argentine Civil House, Juan Manzur (centre, with the microphone), at a meeting in Buenos Aires about rising temperatures in the country

What is causing the extreme heat?

According to Éder Maier, a specialist in climatology in South America and a member of the Polar and Climatic Center of the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS), the current heat wave is a consequence of the mass of hot and dry air installed between Argentina and the Brazil. The phenomenon is favored by the area of ​​high atmospheric pressure that is acting over Rio Grande do Sul, inhibiting the formation of cloud cover and, consequently, raising temperatures and reducing air humidity.

“Low cloud cover and dry weather make the environmental system more efficient in converting solar radiation into heat”, says the expert.

What is currently observed can also be classified as a “composite climatic extreme”. The term is used by meteorologists to describe simultaneous, concurrent or coincident extreme weather events, which can lead to even greater impacts on the environment and the population.

Currently in South America, the powerful heat wave is accompanied by a picture of strong to severe drought – while the drought favors high temperatures, the heat also worsens the drought.

According to the climatologist and professor of atmospheric sciences at USP, Pedro Leite da Silva Dias, the heat wave is still associated with the heavy rains recorded in Bahia and Minas Gerais in recent weeks. The blockage of high atmospheric pressure prevents the rains from moving south, causing them to be retained over the northeast and southeast regions of Brazil.

“It works like a seesaw: while the center of Latin America experiences drought and heat, the Brazilian northeast and southeast suffer from rain”, he says.

National Meteorology Institute issued a warning of danger to 216 municipalities in RS due to the heat wave

There is also a link to the La Niña weather phenomenon, which develops when winds blowing over the Pacific push warm surface waters westward towards Indonesia. This causes major climate changes in different parts of the world, including South America.

“The atmosphere is all connected and an anomalous phenomenon never happens in isolation”, explains the climatologist and professor of atmospheric sciences at USP, Pedro Leite da Silva Dias. “La Ninã not only contributes to increasing the intensity of the current heat wave, but can also make it take longer to pass”.

There are records of extreme events associated with La Ninã for at least 2 million years, but it is already known that its negative effects are becoming increasingly intense.

Scientists from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) attribute this and other changes in the planet’s natural behavior to climate change. The study, by hundreds of scientists analyzing thousands of evidence collected around the planet, warns of an increase in heat waves, droughts, floods and other extreme weather events over the next ten years.

“Maximum temperatures have increased significantly in the last 60 years and global warming is undoubtedly a potential candidate to explain the increase in the intensity of heat waves”, says Silva Dias.

