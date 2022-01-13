Heat wave: what are the health risks of temperatures of almost 50ºC? – 01/12/2022

Cities in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay can register temperatures close to 50ºC, caused by the heat wave in the central part of South America. In Brazil, temperatures rose especially in Rio Grande do Sul, reaching 40ºC. The phenomenon is the result of a mass of hot and dry air in the region.

Excessive heat demands specific health care, mainly to avoid heat stroke, and reinforces the importance of maintaining hydration.

heat stress

One of the main health effects of high temperatures is thermal stress, or heat stress, which can bring aggravating factors – such as heat stroke.

When the body’s mechanisms become insufficient to control the temperature, unpleasant symptoms appear. Exacerbated vasodilation lowers blood pressure, which leads to hypotension, dizziness, and tiredness. Excessive sweating can also lead to symptoms of dehydration, such as headaches, dry mouth and skin, dizziness when standing up or sitting down too fast, and even fainting.

Cramps and bad mood

Because we lose a lot of electrolytes in sweat, cramps can also appear. And mood also suffers from changes in temperature—as we are uncomfortable with feeling hot, we release stress hormones, and we are more susceptible to irritability.

Insolation

If the person continues to be exposed to the sun, the condition can progress to heat stroke. The body begins to produce sweat which, when evaporating, cools the skin and helps to keep its temperature under control. However, this mechanism may not be able to “cool down” the body if you stay for a long time in a very hot environment. In addition, if the water and electrolytes (sodium, potassium) lost in sweating are not replaced, heat stroke can progress to dehydration.

The first signs of heat stroke are mild and progress if exposure to heat persists. In principle, it is common to have malaise, dizziness, headache, feeling faint, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drop in blood pressure and fever. But if you get to 40ºC there are rich in coma and death.

circulation problems

Another effect associated with high temperatures is circulation problems, especially for those who have thrombosis and varicose veins, for example. There may be swelling (edema) in the legs due to vasodilation and fluid accumulation, as well as pain, itching and burning.

Care for children and the elderly

People who have health problems, the elderly, pregnant women and children can be more affected because their body takes even longer to adapt to high temperatures, and they can suffer more serious consequences such as loss of consciousness, severe electrolyte disturbances that lead to seizures, tetany and even coma.

How to protect yourself from the heat

Drink at least two liters of water a day;

Use sunscreen with an SPF above 50, and, if possible, lip balm with a filter to avoid burning your lips;

Use physical barriers, such as a cap, hat, sunglasses and t-shirt when exposing yourself to the sun;

Try to stay in ventilated places;

If possible, avoid direct exposure to the sun, and avoid times when the sun is at its strongest, especially around noon.

*With information from reports published on 08/25/2021, 01/23/2019 and 02/02/18.