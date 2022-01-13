Heavy metals from the body: learn how and why you need to eliminate them as soon as possible

Some metals are important to humans. However, most of them are bad for our health. That’s why today, January 11th, Casa & Agro from Tecno Notícias will teach you how to remove the body heavy metals in a simple way.

First of all, it is important to say that the body heavy metals do not cause any instant symptoms after consumption. However, over time, the accumulation can unfortunately cause health problems that even lead to death.

Reasons to eliminate heavy metals from the body

Contamination by heavy metals can occur through vegetables, fruits, water and even the air. In addition, fish from some lakes and rivers can be loaded with elements that are harmful to the health of those who eat them.

That is, to avoid diseases that such metals cause, it is important to have attitudes that eliminate them completely. Among the main evils that can be suffered by the excess of materials are: anemia, cancer, brain changes, kidney diseases, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Symptoms of excess heavy metal in the human body

If you start to experience any of the following symptoms, it could be a sign that your body’s heavy metal limit is already exceeded. So make an appointment with the doctor and use our tips to reduce these elements in your body. Among the main symptoms are: dizziness, vomiting, headache, abdominal pain and increased blood pressure.

How to eliminate material from the body

Even if you don’t feel the symptoms of the amount of heavy metal in the body, it’s important to get rid of them. For this, the consumption of coriander and chlorella, a seaweed, are the best allies.

Firstly, there is no exact amount of cilantro consumption to reach the target of reducing the elements. Doctors recommend using this herb in salads, teas and even juices.

In relation to chlorella, it can be consumed in the form of capsules, purchased at pharmacies and natural products stores, and should be taken according to medical advice. In summary, these two simple changes to your eating routine can eliminate excess body heavy metal and prevent a host of future health problems

