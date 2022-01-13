Henry case: Mother reports threat by lawyer linked to Jairinho, says website

Monique Medeiros, boy’s mother Henry Borel, who died in March 2021, aged 4, says he was threatened in the jail by Flávia Fróes, a lawyer linked to the family of Jairo Souza Santos, the Jairinho, her ex-boyfriend, arrested, like her, for the boy’s death. The information is from UOL.

According to the pedagogue’s defense, the intimidation was intended to exonerate the former councilor of Rio de Janeiro in the process that investigates Henry’s death.

According to Monique’s defense reported to UOL, Flávia would have visited Henry’s mother in prison last Friday (7), and tried to coerce her into signing a document to take the blame for her son’s death. The visit was confirmed by the lawyer.

Henry’s mother told Thiago Minagé, one of her supporters, that she had heard from Flávia that “they would find a way to transfer me or catch me in here”.

On Tuesday (11), four days after the visit, Monique was transferred from the Oscar Stevenson Penal Institute, in Benfica, in the north of Rio, to the Santo Expedito Penal Institute, in Bangu, in the west.

According to Seap (Department of Penitentiary Administration), the transfer took place due to a “change in profile” in the service at the prison where she was.

Also according to the UOL report, Flávia says that she is not part of the team of lawyers that defends Jairinho, but that she is hired by his family to carry out a “defensive investigation”.

According to the lawyer, her visit to Monique was to get details about Henry’s medical history. She also said that her role in the process is to collect evidence that “both are innocent”, at the request of state deputy Coronel Jairo (Solidariedade), Jairinho’s father.

