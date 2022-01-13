Here comes the iPad with OLED screen

As soon as a new Apple release hits the market, the rumor season begins about what the next product should bring. Some of these rumors end up being confirmed in a short time. Others bring news that run under the radar, and will only be part of the catalog when everyone has forgotten about them.

This is the case of the first iPad with an OLED screen from the apple company. Talk is that he’s on his way — but that it’s still a few years away.

South Korean website information The Elec say that Apple is working on a cutting-edge tablet with the technology, but that it may debut only in 2024. This distant date can be explained by an internal impasse with the supplier of this technology — in this case, Samsung.

Samsung is one of the companies in Apple’s supply chain, both responsible for the iPad display. The Samsung Display that makes OLED panels is a different arm of the company that makes the Galaxy smartphones, of course. But, the fact is that Apple seems to have been unsatisfied after OLED iPads were canceled in late 2021 due to inability to turn a profit.

According to rumors, the apple company is dissatisfied with the screen structure created. According to the website The Elec, Samsung is looking to solve this problem by bringing new equipment — which suggests a possible return of the OLED iPad.

If that happens, everything indicates that the new iPads could be announced in 2023, but only in 2024 will the devices be available for sale. That is, of course, if Apple and Samsung no longer have any friction over the product.