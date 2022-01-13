‘History of the Turk excites’, says Milly

Atlético-MG chose Argentine Antonio ‘Turco’ Mohamed as their likely new coach. Interestingly, he participated in the Libertadores title campaign won by the Minas Gerais club as an opponent, when he coached Tijuana, from Mexico, in 2013, but it was at another Mexican club, Monterrey, that he experienced the greatest emotion of his football life.

At the UOL News Sport, Milly Lacombe cites the story told by an Atletico fan on Twitter about the loss of the coach’s son in 2006 and how he fulfilled his promise to take the team the boy supported to the Mexican title in 2019.

“It’s a beautiful story, I really cried. He had a 9-year-old son, passionate about football, a fan of Monterrey, Mexico, who really wanted to see a World Cup, the German Cup, and he took his son to see the World Cup from Germany and on the way out of a game they had a car accident and the boy died”, says Milly.

“He swore he would win a title for his son’s favorite team and that’s what he did after 13 years. The images of him crying a lot when Monterrey wins the penalty shootout and is Mexican champion, you can’t help but get emotional” , complete.

» The exciting story of Antônio "Turco" Mohamed, coach who made history in Mexican football and is quoted to take over Atlético Mineiro. — Arthur ¹³ (@ArturmGALO) January 12, 2022

Milly says that after knowing the story and getting emotional, she is already rooting for the new coach of Atlético-MG to succeed in Brazilian football.

“I’ve already been moved by this man, I’m already rooting for him, not against Corinthians, I’ll root for him to win”, he concludes.