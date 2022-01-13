homeless man celebrates birthday with his two dogs in Colombia and goes viral on the web

A homeless man in Colombia moved the world when he was caught celebrating his birthday with his two dogs.

Last week, an emotional video went viral on social media, gaining repercussion in much of Latin America. In him, a homeless man in Colombia sings happy birthday and shares a piece of cake with his two dogs.

The situation happened in Bucamaranga. The man, identified as Choco, shares a birthday cake with the two animals, who were dressed in party hats. The three were filmed alone on a ladder, and after singing happy birthday, the homeless person hugs the dogs, showing all the affection he feels for them.

Respect for animals is so great that Choco made a point of helping himself to the last cake he brought for the celebration. In the video, it is possible to see that the two dogs enjoy the candy made for the improvised “party”.

Second chance

The repercussion of the video brought a second chance to Choco – who is actually called José Luis Matos – and to his dogs, Nena and Shaggy. A human rights activist named David Guerrero found him and went on to help them have a new life.

In a video recorded by David, Choco reveals the love he feels for both: “My dogs are like my children,” he said. The activist got Choco a new place to live with the animals, as well as new clothes, a cell phone and a job. As a thank you, the now former homeless person organized a food fundraiser to help other homeless dogs.