How Manchester City earned more than R$4 billion without the sale of players and surpassed rival United for the 1st time in history

Premier League champion Manchester City managed to surpass city rivals in revenue during the 2020/21 season

THE Manchester City earned in the 2020/21 season, despite the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, 644.2 million euros (R$ 4.08 billion at current prices). It was the first time in history that the club surpassed the revenue of its local rival, the Manchester United.

The figures were compiled by the consultancy KPMG, in a study that portrayed the finances of the last year of the national champions of the eight main European leagues, in the case of City, which won the Premier League. The value also does not consider revenue from the sale of athletes..

Leader in revenue in the world between 2015 and 2017, Manchester United earned in the last financial year “only” 557 million euros (BRL 3.5 billion). In recent years, City had already been approaching the revenues of their biggest rival, until, finally, they surpassed him.

To beat the Red Devils and the mark equivalent to R$ 4 billion, disregarding the gains in the market, the Citizens had as main source of revenue the money with broadcasting rights, which generated 335.5 million euros (R$ 2.12 billion).

Manchester City players lifting the 2020/21 Premier League champion's cup

Among the national champions, no other club has made so much money from broadcasting rights. The one who came closest was the Bayern Munchen, winner of Bundesliga, with 254.6 million euros (R$ 1.61 billion) in that source of income.

On the other hand, still under the effects of the pandemic, City had practically no revenue from the so-called “matchday”, that is, money obtained on the day of the games. It was just 800 thousand euros (R$ 5 million), one of the lowest registered marks among the clubs analyzed by KPMG.

Bayern, for example, achieved revenue of 7.7 million euros (almost R$ 49 million) in 2020/21 with the “matchday”, while the only champion that had a lower revenue than City was the Lille, at the French Championship, with around 200 thousand euros (R$ 1.26 million) only.

Without this money, City completed its billionaire turnover with important figures in commercial revenues. Contracts with partners earned the blue coffers 307.9 million euros (R$ 1.9 billion). With just his shirt, the Citizens earn 129 million euros (R$ 817.9 million) annually.

In comparison with the previous season, City was one of the only champions, including, that saw its revenue grow, increasing revenues by 17%. The only other exception was the Inter Milan, in Italy, which had a positive variation of 19% in collection between 2019/20 and 2020/21.