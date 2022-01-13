Huawei P50 Pocket and P50 Pro get global launch

Update (01/12/2022) – MR

At the end of December 2021, the Huawei P50 Pocket was launched in China. In July of the same year, the Huawei P50 was launched. Last Monday (10), it was announced that they would have a global launch. Confirmation came from Huawei Mobile Malaysia. The phones were launched today in the country and had their price and details revealed.





rumors

12 Jan



rumors

11 Jan

The two phones are available for pre-sale only in the country and have not yet arrived in Europe. Units sold in Malaysia rely on the global version of Harmony OS and not the software made for China. There was no change in the design of the devices. The Huawei P50 Pocket is the company’s first foldable phone. It is a direct competitor of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The phone has a secondary screen at the rear with 1.04 inches and the main one with 6.9 inches that is divided into two. Both have OLED panels and offer refresh rates of 120 Hz and 60 Hz respectively. It has a Snapdragon 888 platform with support for 4G connectivity only. The phone has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage or 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, depending on the variant. On the back, it has a triple camera with 40 MP, 13 MP and 32 MP sensors. On the front, a 10 MP camera is included for selfies and video calls. The phone also has a 4,000mAh battery unit with support for 40W fast charging. There are two slots for SIM card and Bluetooth 5.2 connection.

The Huawei P50 Pro has a Snapdragon 888 platform with support for 4G connectivity, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

It has a 6.6-inch OLED curved screen with a resolution of 2700×1228 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. At the rear, it has a camera module with 50 MP, 13 MP, 64 MP and 40 MP sensors. The front has 13 MP. The device has a 4,360mAh battery pack and support for 66W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. It is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance. Huawei P50 Pocket is available in white 8GB RAM variant for US$1,432 (R$8,020) and the premium model with 12 GB of RAM per US$ 1,910 (R$ 10,700). The Huawei P50 Pro costs US$ 1000 (R$ 5,600) and it has only one model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Both models are available for pre-order until January 21st. It has not been revealed when they will hit more markets, but new details are likely to emerge later this month. This Wednesday (12), a Huawei cell phone with a 108 MP camera had images revealed by certifications.





entries

12 Jan



entries

06 Jan

Original text (01/10/2022)

The Huawei P50 Pocket was announced in China in December 2021 and now it has just won an official date to hit the global market alongside the Huawei P50 Pro, which arrived in the Chinese market in July last year. See what to expect from both upcoming phones and more countries this week.





economy and market

23 Dec



economy and market

23 Dec

According to a post on Huawei’s official Twitter profile, the Huawei P50 Pro and Pocket models will be launched on the global market on January 12, 2022, that is, next Wednesday. Both smartphones are expected to arrive with specifications similar to those already seen in the Chinese versions, but the software should receive some changes for the global market, such as support for more languages ​​and applications in HarmonyOS.

Details in, beauty stands out. When taking selfies or groupfie ✨ with the #HUAWEIP50Pro 100° ultra-wide angle front camera⁠, it will show your facial features and make-up in fine detail. Coming soon on 12 January 2022. Stay tuned.

🔎 https://t.co/3hjGyX22C9 pic.twitter.com/K59KS8CO8B — Huawei Mobile MY (@HuaweiMobileMY) January 7, 2022

Speaking of specifications, both have a Snapdragon 888 processor and versions with 8 and 12GB of RAM, but it is not possible to know which one should reach the global market. Check out the main specifications of the Huawei P50 Pocket below, which will compete directly against the Galaxy Z Flip 3 soon.

Specifications

6.9-inch OLED screen with 2790 x 1188 resolution and 120 Hz rate 1 inch external display

Snapdragon 888 Platform

8GB or 12GB RAM

256GB or 512GB of internal storage

10 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 40 MP sensor Wide-angle lens with 13 MP sensor Ultra lens with 32 MP sensor

4G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and dual-band WiFi connection only

4,000mAh battery with 40W charging

HarmonyOS 2.0 as operating system

know more