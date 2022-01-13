Human Rights Watch report warns of risks of autocracies around the world, but points to a reaction in defense of democracy | World

Human Rights Watch (HRW), a human rights organization based in New York, released its 2022 world report this Thursday (13). In the document, the organization reiterates the importance of maintaining democracy around the world and the threat posed by autocracies (a form of government in which power is concentrated in just one person).

Early in the survey, HRW Director Kenneth Roth counters the common view that autocracy is on the rise and democracy is on the decline.

“From Cuba to Hong Kong, people have taken to the streets demanding democracy when authoritarian rulers, as usual, prioritize their own interests over those of their citizens,” says Roth.

“Many autocrats claim to serve their people better than democratically elected leaders, but they often act primarily in their own interests and go on to manipulate electoral systems so that citizens cannot vote them out. Furthermore, autocrats often try to deflect attention with racist, sexist, xenophobic or homophobic appeals,” says HRW.

There is, however, an important and growing movement that should worry autocrats, in HRW’s view. A wide range of opposition political parties have begun to bridge their political differences to build alliances that prioritize a common interest in getting corrupt politicians or repressive leaders removed from power.

The organization published a chapter exclusively dedicated to the Brazilian situation. As indicated by HRW, President Jair Bolsonaro “threatened the pillars of Brazilian democracy several times in 2021” The International NGO highlighted attitudes such as the attempt to discredit the Brazilian electoral system, the threat to freedom of expression and the independence of the judiciary system. .

The document also draws attention to other factors. A subject that was widely presented was police lethality, which reached record numbers in recent years, especially against people of African descent (about 80% of cases).

The material brings the speech by Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, as an important record of these numbers. In June 2021, she spoke about the increase in police violence in Brazil and called for countries to take concrete steps to eradicate systemic racism against Afro-descendants and to take responsibility for policies against abuse.

2 of 5 UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet — Photo: Reuters/Denis Balibouse/File Photo UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet — Photo: Reuters/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

Still on Brazil, the Human Rights Watch survey pointed to threats and attacks against indigenous peoples, in addition to highlighting deforestation, which continued to advance in the Amazon.

“Since taking office in January 2019, the Bolsonaro government has weakened environmental enforcement, effectively encouraging criminal networks that drive deforestation and that have used threats and violence against forest defenders. The average number of fines paid for deforestation in the Amazon in 2019 and 2020 was 93 percent lower than the average in the previous five years, a study by the Federal University of Minas Gerais showed.

The document also draws attention to some imminent dangers with the overcrowding of prison systems. The organization views the forced agglomeration of detention centers as a health risk related to covid-19.

3 of 5 Brazil has more than 750 thousand prisoners — Photo: Danilo Pousada/GloboNews Brazil has more than 750 thousand prisoners — Photo: Danilo Pousada/GloboNews

According to the study, as of December 2020, about 670,000 adults were in prison across the country. This number indicates that capacity is being exceeded by more than 47%.

In February 2021, the National Mechanism for the Prevention and Combat of Torture (MNPCT) reported that up to 13 people were being held in a space that had previously been designed for just one person in a prison in the state of Acre.

In research, the organization has found more than 92,800 inmates who have contracted Covid-19 (as of October 2021), of whom 582 have died. On the other hand, the MNPCT says that the number of deaths is likely to be underestimated.

4 of 5 Inmates at Francisco de Oliveira Conde Prison, in Rio Branco, Acre. — Photo: Eduardo Duarte/MP-AC Inmates at Francisco de Oliveira Conde Prison, in Rio Branco, Acre. — Photo: Eduardo Duarte/MP-AC

Another issue that gained HRW’s attention was the number of immigrants who arrived in Brazil in recent years. As of October 2021, more than 250,000 Venezuelans were living in Brazil.

5 of 5 Crossing the border between Brazil and Venezuela, in a 2019 photo — Photo: Ricardo Moraes / Reuters Crossing the border between Brazil and Venezuela, in a 2019 photo — Photo: Ricardo Moraes / Reuters

With the advance of the pandemic, the attitude of the Brazilian government has changed considerably, points out HRW. In 2020 more than 2000 people were deported when trying to cross some borders. This number is much higher than what was recorded in 2019 (only 36 people) and in 2021 (1198 until July).

Survey on the rest of the world

The full report analyzes all countries where Human Rights Watch operates. The concern with autocracy (a method of government where power is concentrated in just one person) was highlighted in much of the material.

As a solution to this problem, Kenneth Roth, global executive director of HRW, urged opposition leaders to put aside their differences for a moment to act together and defend the exercise of democracy.

The document highlights the way in which the Czech Republic, Israel, Hungary and Turkey have reacted to their most autocratic leaders. In all these countries, coalitions between parties were created to overthrow authoritarian governments.

Roth also says that many democratic governments are too preoccupied with short-term issues and are not addressing much more important issues like climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic, poverty and inequality, racial injustice or the threats of modern technology. .