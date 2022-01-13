Human species may be 30,000 years older than thought

posted on 01/12/2022 15:43 / updated on 01/12/2022 15:48



(credit: Nature/ reproduction)

THE Homo sapiens, the human species, may be about 30,000 years older than previously thought. That’s because a new analysis by scientists at the University of Cambridge on the oldest known human fossils has shown them to be older than previously thought. The results of the research were published in the journal nature, this Wednesday (1/12).

The fossils were found at Omo Kibish in southwestern Ethiopia in the 1960s, an area with a lot of volcanic formation. Since then, scientists have tried to date them. To do this, they use chemical fingerprints from layers of volcanic ash found above and below the sediments in which the fossils were found.

Known as Omo I, they were believed to be less than 200,000 years old. However, new research indicates that they are more than 230,000 years old. The correct age remains uncertain, but scientists have enough evidence to believe they are older than a volcanic eruption that occurred in the region 230,000 years ago.

To get the result, scientists first needed to date the volcanic eruption. To do this, they broke up the particles and analyzed them using radiometry.

“The study of human evolution is always in motion: boundaries and timelines shift as our understanding improves. But these fossils show just how resilient humans are: that we survived, thrived and migrated in an area that was so prone to disasters. natural resources”, highlighted Céline Vidal, one of the authors of the study.

The researchers also pointed out that, being close to a volcano, the area had many resources that early humans could use, such as materials to make stone tools, which explains why they were in that area.