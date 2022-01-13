‘I didn’t fish’ · TV News

About to debut in charge of BBB22, Tadeu Schmidt revealed that JB Oliveira, aka Boninho, made a riddle before inviting him to present the reality show. The charade happened before Tiago Leifert announced his departure from Globo, and the former Fantástico anchor didn’t understand a thing. “I couldn’t fish,” he delivered.

“The invitation [para apresentar o BBB] final was made to me by Ali Kamel [diretor-geral de Jornalismo da Globo], but Boninho gave me a spoiler. He likes spoilers, right?”, declared the presenter in an interview for the Extra newspaper.

After a recording for a painting of Caldeirão with Marcos Mion, the director of Big Brother Brasil made a riddle for the journalist. “Boninho said: ‘Tadeu, you’ll call me on September 9’. And I: ‘What do you mean? Why call you?’. And he just repeated the same thing”, he reported.

“I was with my wife, and I came home asking: ‘Will I be invited to be part of another attraction? Will they invite me to do a program in entertainment?’. I was thinking a thousand things”, he said. .

“On September 9, as promised by José Bonifácio, Ali Kamel called me for a conversation. I went to his room and heard the news. It was very good! I came home super happy”, delivered the new presenter of the reality show. of the Globe.

At first, Schmidt shared the information only with his wife, Ana Cristina, but then he decided to include his two daughters, Valentina and Laura, aged 19 and 17, in the news. “Only my wife, who is my biggest confidant, knew. After a while I thought: ‘my daughters also know how to keep a secret and they are a part of me,'” he said.

“I said: ‘I have something to tell you’. And I put Paulo Ricardo’s music [Vida Real, tema do BBB]. When it started to play, they screamed, cheered, cried: ‘I can’t believe it! You’re going to the BBB!'”, said the journalist. “Seconds later, they came to their senses: ‘But you’re not going to present Fantástico anymore’. And they cried. It was very cute”, Tadeu reacted.

“They grew up seeing their father happy on Sunday. And they experienced the same emotion that I felt when I left behind something I love and the joy of going to a project that is the best. It was beautiful! I only regret not having filmed this one. moment,” he lamented.

BBB22 has its premiere scheduled for next Monday (17), after the soap opera Um Lugar ao Sol. The list of participants will be released this Friday (14) in the intervals of Globo’s programming.

