‘I felt trapped’ · TV News

Reinaldo Gottino revealed what made him return to Record after changing the station for CNN Brasil. He said he felt trapped in the news channel’s formal journalism and that’s why he wanted to return to Balanço Geral. Between March and May 2020, he worked at the paid channel, where he commanded two programs: CNN 360º and the morning CNN Novo Dia, alongside Gabriela Prioli and Caio Coppola.

“It was getting heavy, very demanding for me. When you get into this format, it’s very safe for the station. I started to feel trapped in that little box. But I was used to something more spacious. I thought: ‘Wow, I wanted to play something different’. It was a very new project. I liked that space better [da Record]”, he revealed in an interview with the podcast Inteligência Ltda., with Rogério Vilela, on YouTube.

Before joining CNN, Gottino was on the balance sheet for five years. For the presenter, the program dialogues more with the public and has its personality marked.

“It’s popular journalism, close to the people. But the most important thing is transparency. People know I’m telling the truth, what I think. I try to show people that they are welcome”, he argued.

During his time on CNN, the anchor of Balanço Geral had a friction with Gabriela Prioli during the presentation of the Great Debate. At the moment, which went viral on the internet, he interrupted a speech by the lawyer to question one of the interviewees. The attitude was seen as an act of machismo.

“They destroyed me. The internet potentiated something as if I had interrupted and I didn’t let her speak. The mediator’s idea is to participate to raise the temperature. I really like the idea of ​​debate. […] It was a very boring thing. One person wrote me like this: ‘you don’t respect women, I know where your children study’. We’re not ready for that yet. It was a shame this wear and tear that happened”, he lamented.

Check out the full interview with Reinaldo Gottino below: