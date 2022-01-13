‘I have no proof, but Lula is already allotting ministries’, says Bolsonaro

The president Jair Bolsonaro returned to the attack against former president Lula (PT), leader of the polls for voting intentions for this year’s elections. At an event at the Planalto Palace this Wednesday 12, the ex-captain, as usual, accused without showing any evidence.

“I have no proof, but I will speak. How is that citizen (makes a nine-finger sign) getting support, despite a filthy past life, already? Lotting ministries. For a party, he offered Caixa Econômica”, he claimed.

Bolsonaro, contrary to what he promised as a candidate, gave the heart of the government to Centrão. One of the symbols of the advance of the once demonized group of parties is the appointment, made official in August 2021, of Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI) as Chief Minister of the Civil House.

In addition, with the possible departure of 12 ministers to contest the October elections, the PL, the party of Valdemar Costa Neto, intends to expand its participation in the 1st level of the government.

to the newspaper The State of São Paulo This Wednesday 12, parliamentarians who make up the acronym say they consider it ‘natural’ that Costa Neto wants to increase his level of influence in Bolsonaro’s administration. The PL is the party of the general secretary of government of the Presidency of the Republic, federal deputy Flávia Arruda (PL-DF).