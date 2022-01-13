Ibovespa extends high after US inflation data; malls soar By Reuters

2/2



By Andre Romani

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main index of the Brazilian stock market extended higher on Wednesday along with stock futures on Wall Street, after inflation data in the United States came only slightly above market estimates.

Commodity stocks have a new positive session and help to leverage the local index, which also counts with the rise of shares in the shopping mall sector, in the wake of the release of operational data by Multiplan.

At 11:11, the Ibovespa rose 1.36% to 105,185.77 points. The financial volume was 5 billion reais.

US consumer prices rose 0.5% in December, the Labor Department said on Wednesday, against expectations for a 0.4% rise, according to economists surveyed by Reuters. In 12 months, the index rose 7%, the biggest advance for a range of the same magnitude since June 1982.

US stock futures traded higher, extending optimism from the day before, when the main stock indices advanced after a statement by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was read as no surprises by the market.

Equities around the world were negatively impacted earlier this year by signals from the Fed that it must implement an earlier-than-expected hike in US interest rates to curb inflation, which would affect the liquidity of global markets. Some analysts expect increases in March.

In Brazil, this Wednesday’s agenda is more emptied, after the release of higher than expected inflation data for December the day before. The market also has fiscal issues on the radar, especially the pressure from public servants for salary adjustments.

HIGHLIGHTS

– MULTIPLAN ON (SA:) rose 5.3%, after reporting that sales recorded in its malls in the fourth quarter exceeded for the first time the level seen in 2019, before the pandemic. IGUATEMI UNIT was up 5% and BR MALLS ON (SA:) was up 4.8%.

– VALE ON (SA:) rose 1.6%, CSN ON (SA:) advanced 2.7%, USIMINAS PN (SA:) gained 2.3% and GERDAU PN (SA:) was up 2.6% , after Dalian futures advanced 1.3%. Metallurgical coal and coke also rose.

– PETROBRAS PN (SA:) and ON rose 1.8% and 1.2%, respectively, on a new positive session for the , with contracts for and WTI heading for the sixth high in eight trading sessions.

– SANTANDER BRASIL UNIT (SA:) was down 0.8% and ITAÚ UNIBANCO PN (SA:) was down 0.3%.

– ELETROBRAS PN (SA:) fell 0.2%. The company said it plans to file applications for registration of the global public offering for the distribution of common shares and American Depositary Receipts (ADR) in Brazil and the United States, respectively, in the second quarter. ON share rose 0.3%.