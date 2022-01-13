Ibovespa rises for the second day in a row and closes above 105 thousand points; dollar and future interest rates fell

The Ibovespa ended Wednesday (12) higher, posting a second consecutive session of gains. The Stock Exchange reflected on inflation data in the United States, which came practically in line with expectations, and found room to rise with the dollar and falling interest rates. The index closed up 1.84%, at 105,685 points, close to the highs of the day. The volume traded in the session was above average: R$ 41.6 billion.

Analysts explain that the consumer inflation indicator (CPI) in the United States, similar to our IPCA, has given new impetus to the markets. The index rose 7% year-on-year, posting its biggest rise since 1982.

On the other hand, both the Brazilian Stock Exchange and the New York indices had a timid reaction to the Beige Book, a document that provides information on the situation of the American economy. The text did not bring much news in relation to what the American Central Bank (Federal Reserve) has been saying.

The Beige Book highlighted cost pressures on companies, which have been driven to raise wages to maintain labor, which contributes to rising inflation. The scenario described by the document, according to analysts, has already been priced in by the market, which takes for granted an interest rate increase in the US next March.

Yesterday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed that the Fed has ample tools to have a smooth rate hike.

With the greatest appetite for risk assets, the commercial dollar closed down for the second consecutive day, retreating 0.81% quoted at R$ 5.534 in the purchase and at R$ 5.535 in the sale. At today’s high, it reached R$5,601 and at its low, R$5,548. The future dollar retreated 0.38%, to R$ 5.576.

On the other hand, futures interest rates fell sharply, both for shorter and longer contracts: in the extended session, DI contracts for January 2023 dropped 16 points, to 11.86%; interest rates for January 2025 dropped 32 basis points to 11.20%; and contracts for January 2027 down 28 basis points to 11.16%.

The context of a falling dollar and low future interest also helped in the recovery of stocks that had been recording consecutive lows in recent days. Highlight for actions of retailers and shopping centers.

biggest highs

Active Variation % Price R$) MGLU3 7.49574 6.31 IGTI11 7.19603 17.28 MULT3 6.78066 18.11 LREN3 6.57782 24.79 CSNA3 6.23492 26.41

biggest casualties

Active Variation % Price R$) LWSA3 -3.43782 9.55 SANB11 -2.6098 30.6 BIDI11 -2.5712 24.63 CIEL3 -1.44231 2.05 EMBR3 -1.32027 23.17

The performance of the Ibovespa was superior to that of the New York Stock Exchanges, which closed slightly higher, far from the highs of the day:

Dow Jones closed up 0.11% at 36,291 points

S&P 500 rose 0.28% to 4,726 points

Nasdaq closed up 0.23% at 15,188 points

The European indexes also followed the good mood in the global markets and closed higher for the second day in a row.

Euro Stoxx 600: +1.49%

DAX (Frankfurt): +0.43%

FTSE 100 (London): +0.81%

CAC 40 (Paris): +0.75%

FTSE MIB (Milan): +0.62%

In the commodities segment, oil prices rose sharply again after rising 4% the day before. In the extended session, WTI was trading up 1.81% to $82.70/barrel; Brent crude rose 1.15% to $84.68.

