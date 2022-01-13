If I could, I would be free from Petrobras (PETR4), says Bolsonaro

BRASILIA (Reuters) – On the day that a new fuel increase comes into effect, President Jair Bolsonaro reaffirmed on Wednesday that he has no control over Petrobras’ pricing policy (PETR3;PETR4) and signaled again that he would like to privatize the company. state oil company.

“Does anyone think I’m the bad guy, that the price of gasoline and diesel was raised yesterday because I’m the bad guy? First, I have no control over it. If I could, I would be free from Petrobras”, he said, in an interview with Gazeta Brasil.

It is not the first time that Bolsonaro has suggested that the federal government give up Petrobras.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The day before, Petrobras had informed that it would increase diesel prices at refineries by 8% starting this Wednesday, while gasoline sold to distributors would have an average increase of 4.85%.

Diesel goes from R$3.34 to R$3.61 per liter, while gasoline rises from R$3.09 to R$3.24 per liter. Current prices are at their highest nominal levels since at least mid-2019, according to Petrobras figures compiled by Reuters, with contributions from oil and exchange rates.

Also read: Bolsonaro says he has no control over Petrobras’ pricing policy

The value at the gas stations also depends on taxes and the margins of distributors and resellers.

The president said that the measures being taken by the state-owned oil company – whose federal government is the majority shareholder – take into account formulas from the past, such as international fuel price parity. According to him, the price of the input has increased worldwide.