‘If the guy presses, bye!’· TV News

This Wednesday (12), JB Oliveira, Boninho, revealed another novelty of the most watched house in Brazil: the withdrawal button. Unprecedented at BBB, the feature will make it easier if one of the participants decides to leave the house. “If the guy presses, bye! He’s eliminated!”, said Boninho when he pressed the infamous system, which had already been confirmed by the director.

This season’s unprecedented item will be in plain sight during the confinement period, right in the living room of the house. “A constant reminder that the game brings moments of great joy, but also tension and important decisions,” said the note released by Globo.

To press the button, you will have to go through a few steps, as the item is protected in an illuminated box, closed by a hatch. In addition, it can only be activated when indicated by the green light, at certain times. “If it’s red, there’s no way around it. Participants can even pack their bags, but they’ll have to wait,” the broadcaster said.

The device will not work 24 hours a day to prevent those confined, drunk during parties, pressing the button play or without thinking about what they are doing. In March of last year, Boninho had already explained how the new withdrawal process would work.

“Enough of mimimi. If you want to ask to leave, just enter the confessional and press a button! Of course it will be open for that from 9 am to 9 pm, because we don’t have the patience for drunk!”, he said on his Twitter.

By showing the button, he also spoiled the living room decor. The wall has warm colors, mixing purple and orange similar to the BBB logo. The button’s structure also closely resembles the eyes of the little robots that are the program’s mascots.

The news comes to correct the episode that occurred at BBB21. In the season, Lucas Penteado withdrew from the dispute early on, after being detonated by several participants. The actor left the game after drinking too much at a party and spent hours waiting in front of the confessional to leave the confinement.

Now, with the withdrawal protocol better defined, it will be easier for participants to throw in the towel in the fight for R$ 1.5 million. Check out the full spoiler video below.