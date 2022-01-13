‘I’m a policeman, but I fix microwaves to survive’: the ‘bits’ made by Venezuelans in the midst of the crisis

  • Daniel Pardo
  • BBC News Mundo special envoy to Caracas

Research indicates that, in percentage terms, Venezuela’s informal market is by far the largest in Latin America.

“I buy your ugly, torn, stained and deteriorated dollars”, announces the accounting student Miguel Urrutia, who resorts to buying and selling foreign currency to survive.

“Things are difficult, you know?” he adds, alongside several other young people from Caracas, Venezuela, in a noisy, vibrant and crowded square. “Nobody wants to study or work anymore, because that’s all that makes money,” he says. Many stores and people don’t accept the deteriorated dollar bills, but Miguel trades them.

On a corner of Plaza Bonalde, in the popular neighborhood of Catia, in Caracas, Urrutia shares the area with sellers of screws, cell phone cables and Chinese food, among other products.

This has always been a region of street vendors, known in Venezuela as “buhoneros”. They were on two or three pedestrian walkways. But in recent years, the popular market has spread to other streets, to the square itself and to neighboring neighborhoods.

