‘I’m a policeman, but I fix microwaves to survive’: the ‘side jobs’ made by Venezuelans in the midst of the crisis | Economy

“I buy your ugly, torn, stained and deteriorated dollars”, announces the accounting student Miguel Urrutia, who resorts to buying and selling foreign currency to survive.

“Things are difficult, you know?” he adds, alongside several other young people from Caracas, Venezuela, in a noisy, vibrant and crowded square. “Nobody wants to study or work anymore, because that’s all that makes money,” he says. Many stores and people don’t accept the deteriorated dollar bills, but Miguel trades them.

On a corner of Plaza Bonalde, in the popular neighborhood of Catia, in Caracas, Urrutia shares the area with sellers of screws, cell phone cables and Chinese food, among other products.

This has always been a region of street vendors, known in Venezuela as “buhoneros”. They were on two or three pedestrian walkways. But in recent years, the popular market has spread to other streets, to the square itself and to neighboring neighborhoods.

The dollarization of the informal economy

“People changed with the arrival of the dollar,” according to Ana Cermeño, 61, a shopping bag salesperson in Catia. “Before you won [as sacolas] at the bakery, but now people are selling everything they can find, and if they don’t find something, they make it up.”

After an economic crisis that reduced the economy by 80% between 2013 and 2021, the informal arrival of the dollar on Venezuelan streets shook up the logic of employment.

According to the National Survey of Living Conditions (Encovi, for its acronym in Spanish) at the Andrés Bello Catholic University of Caracas, formal employment lost 4.4 million vacancies — almost a third of the economically active population — between 2014 and 2021. And , in 2021 alone, 1.3 million formal job vacancies were closed.

Currently, only 40% of jobs are formal, according to Encovi, but other studies, such as those that analyze informality based on the number of people enrolled in social security, formality drops to 20% — by far the lowest percentage in America. Latin.

The end of formal jobs



BBC News Mundo (the BBC’s Spanish-language service) interviewed a policeman who fixes microwaves, an engineer who works as a plumber, a teacher who makes jams and pasta sauces and another educator who works in a pizzeria. Many even have a third activity; some work seven days a week; and most aim to get an extra dollar, 12 hours a day.

Oscar – who asked not to reveal his name because his activity could be interpreted as illegal – is studying to be a chef and has already maintained a virtual banking venture. But today, his income comes from video games.

“If you do your research, you’ll see that most people can earn up to about $50 a month, which is much more than the minimum wage or pension (between $5 and $10 — Rs. $28 to 56), but it’s still not enough,” he said.

Oscar spends his days in Axie Infinity, a video game for the desktop or mobile phone that aims to create characters with specific powers that are traded through a non-fungible token (NFT).

“When people see someone earning $50 from an hour or two of work, it becomes a lifeline or a helping hand,” explains Oscar. People dedicated to monetizing Axie Infinity typically earn, on average, around $800 a month.

According to the internet traffic meter SimilarWeb, Venezuela is the second country with the most users of Axie Infinity, behind only the Philippines.

“There are several ways to monetize and the investment doesn’t have to be very big”, according to Oscar. “The system is kind of cooperative and, to win, you need other players. (…) I collaborate (in Venezuela) with a dentist who plays while waiting for patients and with another who takes care of his mother, works in the supermarket and play in his spare time.”

It’s hard not to look for a ‘tigrito’



The expression “kill a tiger” in Venezuela means working outside your area of ​​expertise in order to survive. It emerged in the entertainment industry in the 1930s, when many musicians were not professionals.

Since then and especially now, after one of the most severe economic crises ever recorded in the history of the American continent, Venezuelans have commented on their “tigritos”.

“Working informally makes more money. That’s why many people, especially in the public sector, have resigned or simply don’t go to work and dedicate themselves to other things”, says Demetrio Marotta, economist and business consultant. “The state has collapsed and social security is no longer a mechanism to have a stable life.”

Another Venezuelan economist, Asdrúbal Oliveros, adds: “hyperinflation has destroyed not only the currency but also most jobs, wiping out job stability. , rather than others that would theoretically give them stability.”

But Oliveros explains that, in addition, “dollarization occurred more quickly in informality than in the formal structure, since many companies continue to pay in bolivars [a moeda venezuelana]”.

That’s why Yulimar Aldana, 26 years old, decided to quit his job as a laboratory assistant and set up a table selling basic products in the San Martín neighborhood of Caracas.

“I earn more selling rice, flour and oil here on the street than in the laboratory (…) and, in addition, I don’t have to spend money on transport, or spend four hours a day going to work”, she says.

The Venezuelan economic crisis has had a strong impact on public services, including transport, which, with the shortage of supplies and complications in purchasing gasoline, has lost the efficiency it had in the past.