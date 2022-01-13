Images show Rio Doce taking up residences in Governador Valadares – Gerais

The movement of boats was intense in the flooded streets of Bairro So Pedro (photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press) The thousands of residents in riverside regions, in Governador Valadares, had a hard Wednesday (12/1), even with the interruption of the rains. With houses still taken by the waters of the Rio Doce, families – including women and the elderly – had to be rescued by boats, canoes and even jet skis. The good news was the drop in the river level.

With the strong sun, Valadares saw the level of the Rio Doce drop from 4.35 meters at dawn to 3.94 meters at the end of the day. Even so, the streets continued to be flooded and soldiers from the Fire Department and the Military Police for the Environment had a lot of work to rescue isolated people, most of them women and the elderly.

Kayaks, canoes, boats and jet ski are used in the rescue in Valadares (photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press)

Many resisted as long as they could on the upper floors of their houses, but they could not escape isolation.

Check out images of the flood in Valadares:

cleaning operation

With the constant drop in the level of the river throughout the day, the city government began to prepare actions to clean the streets, squares and public buildings that were flooded by the waters of the river. Many residents also began planning to return to their homes.

The municipal administration informed that the cleaning teams and the machines will be sent to the affected places as the water level drops. Buckets, water trucks, backhoe loaders, wheel loaders, flatbed trucks and other vehicles will be in operation, providing all the necessary support to the affected regions.

Resident rescued at home continues towards Avenida Moacir Paleta, in Bairro So Pedro (photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press)

Teams from the Municipal Department of Urban Works and Services (SMOSU) and the Autonomous Water and Sewage Service (SAAE) will be mobilized to clean the streets, including removing mud, debris and submerged furniture. Residents who need to dispose of furniture and household items should place them on the sidewalks.

The flooding points in riverside neighborhoods determined some changes in vehicle traffic. Traffic agents are on the roads guiding the population and signaling all places. The prefecture recommends that drivers pay attention when commuting.

Procon inspects riverside trade

Procon Governador Valadares continued today with the inspection of the retail trade in the neighborhoods affected by the flood. The action has the objective of inspecting possible abusive practices in the price of essential products.

Carolinne Vianna Rocha, executive coordinator of Procon GV, justified the inspection by saying that there may be abusive increases in the prices of essential items, such as cleaning products, mineral water, cooking gas and basic food items.

“The inspection will take place, as a priority, in establishments around the affected areas, such as supermarkets, grocery stores and pharmacies”, said Carolinne, noting that if there is any collective damage, the matter will be immediately referred to the State Public Ministry, so that the “due provisions”.