In a bikini, Hulk Paraíba’s wife shows pregnant belly on a yacht tour

Camila Ângelo posed next to Hulk Paraíba during a boat trip in Trancoso, Bahia, and surprised with her pregnant belly in evidence

This Wednesday (12), the influencer Camila Angelo enchanted social networks by showing off her pregnant belly. Next to the football player Hulk Paraíba, the blonde appeared only in a bikini and left her pregnant body on display.

The beautiful click was taken during a boat trip by the couple in Trancoso, Bahia. The lovebirds didn’t skimp on the romantic photos around the place and even posed next to three more friends, who accompanied them on the trip.

“Amazing tour here in Trancoso“, wrote the husband, who shared the holiday photo album. For those who don’t know, Camila Ângelo and Hulk Paraíba have been married since 2020 and are expecting their first child.

In the comments, fans drooled a lot over the charming records. “Vacation more than deserved“, said an admirer. “recharging the energies“, commented another. A third highlighted: “you are beautiful“.

For those who don’t know, the child will be a girl and will be called Zaya. Despite being the first of the couple, the athlete is already the father of three children: Ian, 13 years old, Tiago, of 11, and Alice, out of 6 – all fruits of his former relationship with Iran Angelo, aunt of his current wife.

TOGETHER

The ace Hulk Paraíba delighted the fans by appearing in a happy moment with his wife, Camila Ângelo. With a big belly, she posed with her beloved. Waiting for her fourth child, the athlete published a passionate click in which she shows off her big belly.

“I say goodbye to 2021 grateful for a super challenging year and, at the same time, so prosperous and that 2022 comes, I’m ready! Full of light, positive energies to achieve all desired goals. Health, peace, love and faith!“, he declared.