In a bikini, Mariana Rios appears devastating in the water and impresses: ”You are perfect”

The singer Mariana Rios (36) delighted with new stunning photos on her social network!

This Wednesday, the 12th, the artist shared clicks enjoying a pool in Fernando de Noronha and stood out by appearing in a bikini.

Spending beauty in the records, Mariana Rios took the opportunity to reflect on the publication’s caption with a text of her own.

“I want to keep dreaming. Living and transforming myself Over time… I don’t want to follow a plan. I want to be surprised. I want a simpler look, That invades the soul like never before. I want everything I didn’t imagine existed. I want the truth, the passion that disturbs, The look that awakens and turns the soul. But I don’t want control of everything. I want more lightness More love More time More me. I left on the surface only what belongs to her. After all, here you don’t receive deliveries in half”, he spoke.

By showing off with class at the time, the singer soon caught the attention of her followers. “You’re perfect”, said one. “What pictures!”, exclaimed others.

Just recently, Mariana Rios stopped everything by showing a look without panties that she wore during the trip.

