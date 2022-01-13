In addition to covid, see vaccines that are in advanced or ongoing studies – 01/12/2022

The agility to create vaccines against the coronavirus has rekindled hope among scientists and researchers looking to develop immunizations for other diseases, especially when we talk about messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines — from Pfizer and Moderna, for example.

Unlike vaccines produced with inactivated virus, this technology creates immunizers from RNA replication through genetic engineering, which makes the process cheaper and faster. Even before covid, research on mRNA immunizations already existed, especially for neglected diseases such as HIV, zika and malaria.

Overall, these and other diseases have finally received more incentives from pharmaceutical companies to produce an immunizer — most of which are still in their early stages. Below, see the list of vaccines that are currently undergoing research or are at an advanced stage of testing or approval.

mRNA is seen today as one of the weapons in the search for a cure for various types of cancer, with an individual approach for each patient.

Still in its early stages, BioNTech announced in June 2021 that it had treated the first patient with BNT111, a skin cancer vaccine, in phase 2 clinical studies.

The study, published in nature, showed that 42 patients showed good antibody responses, in addition to an activation of T cells (responsible for acquired immunity, which is that which occurs after exposure to the invading agent) and specific cells to the tumor antigen.

This vaccine even uses the same mRNA of the immunizing agent against the coronavirus Pfizer-BioNTech. The purpose of a cancer immunizer made from mRNA is to teach the immune system to attack the cells that produce a protein that sit on the surface of cancer cells.

In the future, depending on the type of cancer, it may be possible to create preventive vaccines for people at risk of developing certain types of the disease. However, producing a single vaccine to fight multiple types of cancer can be difficult.

A malaria vaccine was approved by the WHO (World Health Organization) in October 2021 — a major milestone in the year. This neglected disease, to which pharmaceutical companies pay little attention, kills more than 400,000 people a year, mostly African children.

“This is a historic moment. The long-awaited malaria vaccine for children is a major breakthrough for science, child health and the fight against malaria,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom. Ghebreyesus, in a statement.

Phase 3 clinical trials have shown that the vaccine RTS,S, when given in four doses, prevents 4 out of 10 cases of malaria and 3 out of 10 cases of a life-threatening variant.

To implement the immunizer in poorer countries, the Gavi (World Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization) has approved a program that facilitates the introduction of the vaccine in these regions.

In this way, the alliance will provide funding for the procurement of immunizers, technical assistance and other activities that will allow interested countries to request support for the introduction of the vaccine.

The year 2021 was also a milestone for studies related to the treatment of Alzheimer’s, a neurodegenerative and incurable disease, which progressively affects memory, behavior and other mental functions.

In October, a vaccine against Alzheimer’s began to be tested in humans, according to the Swedish biopharmaceutical Alzinova AB, responsible for the technology. In total, 26 people with early symptoms of the disease participated in the research. Among them, one part received four doses of vaccine and the other a placebo.

According to experts, the idea of ​​this vaccine is to treat people who have the deposit of amyloid beta protein – one of those responsible for causing dementia – in the brain at an early stage, without symptoms of the disease.

According to the pharmaceutical company, the release of data from this initial phase of research on the vaccine, called ALZ-101, is scheduled for the second half of 2023.

In August of last year, a clinical trial was stopped because of a failure of the experimental vaccine to prevent HIV. The study had been conducted since 2017 in sub-Saharan Africa — a bucket of cold water for the scientific community.

In addition to the Mosaico study, sponsored by Janssen and carried out in seven more countries, including Brazil, there are other studies in progress. One of them uses the technology of mRNA against AIDS, which has shown promising results in animals.

The vaccine was found to be safe after being administered to monkeys, with a 79% reduction in the risk of infection due to exposure to the virus. But the immunizer requires improvement before it can be tested in humans.

Scientists from this institute worked together with researchers from Moderna, the American company responsible for one of the most used vaccines against covid. The study was published on December 9, 2021 in the journal nature.

Like malaria, tuberculosis is considered a neglected disease, that is, it does not cause much interest in the pharmaceutical industry as it mainly affects poor countries.

However, there is a preventive vaccine that has shown exciting results, although it is still in phase 2 studies.

The article published in The New England Journal Of Medicine, in December 2019, included 3,575 patients, aged between 18 and 50, with latent tuberculosis, that is, with bacteria detected as “sleeping” and, therefore, without signs of the disease — this condition is quite common and it is estimated that 1/ 4 of the population live this way.

In the study, half received the vaccine with two doses and the other half received one dose of vaccine and the other of placebo. The result showed that, after three years of follow-up, the vaccine reduced the risk of developing tuberculosis by 50%.

According to the WHO, which considers this vaccine as the best candidate at the moment, the result constitutes an “important scientific advance” in decades of research to find an immunizer against tuberculosis – in addition to the BCG vaccine, which protects against the most serious cases. disease, especially in childhood.

Now, the organization says it is talking to stakeholders and the community about options for future development.