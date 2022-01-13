In ‘Benedetta’, Paul Verhoeven provokes religious elements – Culture

On its return from Cannes, the magazine Cahiers du Cinema featured on the cover the four best films of the festival in 2021. Annette, by Leos Carax, Benedetta, in Paul Verhoeven, Drive My Car, in Ryusuke Hamaguchi, and France, by Bruno Dumont. cahiers ignored the Palm winner – titan, in Julia Ducorneau – and also put Verhoeven on their list of best of the year, in the December issue. Benedetta has already passed through Mostra and Mix Brasil. It premieres this Thursday, 13, in Brazilian cinemas. After she, the new provocation of the great Dutch director arrives with everything to be, in Brazil, one of the great films of the year that begins.

Religious elements have always permeated Verhoeven’s cinema. The gay and catholic writer of the fourth man, from 1983 – at the beginning of the author’s career, in Holland –, he has nightmares that appropriate symbols such as crucifixes and rosaries. In the same film, the spider, in the opening scene, weaves the unholy web that will put everything in discussion. In Benedetta, there is a serpent – ​​remember Adam and Eve in Paradise. In 2011/12, Verhoeven published a book about Mary, in which the Virgin of the Catholic Church gives birth to a son – Jesus – after being raped by a Roman soldier. The director tried to adapt his novel, but found no climate. He ended by turning to an obscure episode of the 17th-century Italian chronicle that inspired the writer Judith C. Brown in Sister Benedetta, Between Saint and Lesbian.

In history, Benedetta (Virginie Efira) considers herself the chosen of Christ – his bride – and becomes an object of adoration in the small town that still lives under precepts that seem to date from the Middle Ages. Benedetta has visions – and she raises her voice to make it menacing, speaking like God himself, or like Jesus. He presents the wounds of the stigmata, but there are suspicions that he is forging his own divine election, inflicting the wounds. A conversation between Mother Superior and the nuncio admits the possibility, but the thesis prevails that the Church can benefit from fraud, transforming the city into a center for pilgrims’ devotion, with economic and institutional advantages.

BLOOD TEARS. Almost 60 years ago, something similar occurred in the first and most controversial episode of the cardinal, by Otto Preminger, 1963. The man in conflict with the institution – the Church. In the countryside town, the statue of the Virgin begins to cry tears of blood. It is proved that they are the effect of a leak in the ceiling added to the paint of the painting of the saint. There is no miracle, but when Tom Tryon, the future cardinal, takes the episode to his superior, he hears that God often manifests himself in unexpected ways. Was it not He, the Divine, who caused the leak? Some of this discussion reappears on Verhoeven. Sister Benedetta becomes a harmful influence in the convent.

Defies the superior, maintains a carnal relationship with a novice (Bartolomea). The Bible has kept revolvers in westerns – and in dramas such as The Devil’s Messenger, by Charles Laughton, from 1955 – that marked an era, but Benedetta’s Bible houses a crucifix whose base was carved to become a simulacrum of male genitalia that Bartolomea (Daphné Patakia) and she use in their games. Sex – and plague. The moral ambiguity of Verhoeven’s film is manifested in the way Benedetta invokes the plague against those who want to show the falsity of their vocation, and the plague really arrives with its procession of victims. One could argue that it would, anyway, but in the context of the film’s religious fanaticism, Benedetta’s word is sacred.

This is what is being discussed at Verhoeven. As always, the epic and the intimate are treated like grand spectacle, the historical film becomes contemporary, and carnality is pushed to the limit of hysteria. For cahiers, to the bloody limit of eschatology. The confrontation between the sacred and the profane, between the Word and physicality is at the heart of Verhoeven’s transgressive cinema. And he transgresses within the big industry. It’s strong, very strong.

Composition of history from the past still reverberates in our present

Luiz Zanin Oricchio

Mystical passion and fury of the flesh are added in Benedetta. As usual, the language proposed by Paul Verhoeven to tell this story is marked by the intensity and by the proximity of the characters’ bodies. It’s carnal. This option gives rise to the film’s potential for scandal, since its debut in Cannes Film Festival. The mystical impulse, associated with her sexual side, can be found in the body of the nun Benedetta, magnificently played by Virginie Evira.

We are in the north of Italy, in a Renaissance very still with a foot in the Middle Ages. The girl Benedetta, already with a reputation as a miracle worker, is traded to a convent by her parents. It is a commercial transaction, in which families pay – and dearly – for their daughters to be adopted by the Church. The story, treated with fictional freedom by Verhoeven, is that of Sister Benedetta Carlini, who becomes abbess in Peccia. Considered a saint by some, profligate and blasphemous by others, she faced the court of the Holy Inquisition in 1626.

Under the orders of a mother superior played by Charlotte Rampling, the girl Benedetta grows up. She transforms into a beautiful young woman and is prey to her daydreams and delusions. Verhoeven’s art is to relate the awakening of desire to the mystical relationship of the worship of Christ. This explosive combination forms in the body of the girl turned woman. The spark for the fire will be the arrival of a young woman at the convent, Bartolomea (Daphne Patakia).

The love scenes between Benedetta and Bartolomea make this fearless film a scandal. But Verhoeven is not limited to the size of the alcove. He puts his realistic and feverish style at the service of other aspects present – starting with the power game present in the microcosm of the convent, replica of a society in convulsion. In this one, the passage of a comet through the skies, foreshadowing the Apocalypse, announces the outbreak of the Black Death and the presence of the specter of death in people’s daily lives.

Fear, superstition, violence, scapegoating, authoritarianism, political opportunism – all this makes the ancient story of the “lesbian nun” spring from the distant past, come to life and reverberate in our present. So different times, but sometimes so similar.

Quote: Great