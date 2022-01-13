In emotional video, homeless man shares cake and sings ‘Happy Birthday’ with dogs; video

In recent days, a video has gone viral on the web after showing José Luis Matos, a homeless man known as Choco, being caught sitting on a staircase in downtown Bucaramanga, Colombia, singing happy birthday and sharing a birthday cake with his dogs. , Nena and Shaggy.

The birthday was for one of the dogs, who turned 4 years old.

José is singing happy birthday with the dogs by his side. (Photo: Reproduction / Metropolis)

The man’s affection for animals is impressive, in the scenes we see that he first puts party hats on the dogs, then inserts the candles in the cake, and only then sings happy birthday.

After the “congratulations”, he claps his hands and kisses the dogs. And then he cuts a piece of cake for each, the first slice goes to the dog on his right, then to the one on his left, and lastly to himself.

José is eating the cake with his dogs. (Photo: Reproduction / Metropolis)

The cake must have been great, as the dogs start licking it right away.

Due to the backlash, a human rights activist named David Guerrero reached out to José to offer help and supplies.

The encounter was filmed and the record shows David offering a package of food to the pets.

The resident is cutting the cake. (Photo: Reproduction / Metropolis)

“My dogs are like my children,” said the resident in the video.

The activist helped José find a shelter to live away from the streets. The next step is new clothes, a cell phone and especially a job.

As a result of this solidarity, Choco chose to start a partnership with David where they can organize a food collection for other street dogs.

The young man is in a shelter with his dogs. (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram @joseluis.matos.7906)

Currently José is in a shelter with the dogs and activated an Instagram account that, until the last update of this article, has more than 28 thousand followers. In “bio” there are three ways to receive donations for stray dogs, you can check it out at @joseluis.matos.7906.

